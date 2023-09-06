The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia sets the record straight on ex-fiancé's post with another woman

Blessing Lung'aho & Jackie Matubia
Blessing Lung'aho & Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia, a popular Kenyan actress, recently found herself in the spotlight when fans tagged her on her ex-fiancé's TikTok clip.

Recommended articles

The video, posted by Blessing on a Wednesday morning, featured him holding a flower vase with a woman standing behind him, obscuring his face.

Online sleuths quickly noticed the woman's nails, with some suggesting they resembled Jackie's.

Blessing Lunga'ho photo with another woman Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I am not ready for romance, my 2 kids are enough - Jackie Matubia

As the post gained traction and more people tagged Jackie in the comments, she couldn't keep calm anymore.

Jackie took to her Instagram stories to address the issue, emphatically stating that the woman in Blessing's photo and video was not her.

She went further to showcase her current nails, highlighting the differences between hers and the woman's in the video.

"Iwafikie! Can you compare these nails to those ones please? I don't involve myself in content mbaya," Jackie wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
A screenshot of Jackie Matubia's Instagram stories setting record straight that she is not back together with her baby daddy Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents with bold message

Jackie didn't stop at defending her identity; she also expressed her astonishment at the situation.

She questioned why Blessing and the woman couldn't even spend a mere 300 Kenyan shillings on a real flower instead of using a vase for their content creation.

"Gai, hata maua ya 300 hiawezi nunuliwa to do content, wanachukua ya vase. Nikomeni!" she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho got engaged in April 2022, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. However, their once-promising partnership eventually hit a rough patch.

Speculation and rumors started swirling regarding the state of their then two-year relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans began to take notice when Jackie deleted photos their photos together from her social media accounts. Additionally, their collaboration on content creation for Jackie's YouTube channel came to a halt.

Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

Vote for Most Influential Actress on Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

Eventually, Jackie decided to address the situation publicly. She confirmed that she and Blessing were no longer together and announced that she was a proud single mother of two.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

Jackie Matubia throws shade at Blessing over clip with mystery woman

Sarah Hassan's hubby honours her acting legacy with perfect birthday cake

Sarah Hassan's hubby honours her acting legacy with perfect birthday cake

Lava Lava pleads with fans to return his chain

Lava Lava pleads with fans to return his chain

Village chief forced to intervene after iam Marwa was accused of cultism

Village chief forced to intervene after iam Marwa was accused of cultism

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Pastor Ezekiel swerves on request to donate 'nguvu za kiume' to another man

Pastor Ezekiel swerves on request to donate 'nguvu za kiume' to another man

How Azziad has reacted to fake image of her with President Ruto

How Azziad has reacted to fake image of her with President Ruto

Vote! Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 nominees unveiled [Interactive]

Vote! Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 nominees unveiled [Interactive]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

MCA Tricky

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.