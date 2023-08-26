I am not ready for romance, my 2 kids are enough - Jackie Matubia declares

Matubia made the revelation during her vacation in Dubai with her two daughters has been sharing photos of their vacation, documenting some of her cherished memories and experiences in Dubai.

The vacation is a gift to her eight-year-old daughter.

"Dreams do come true Zari’s 8th birthday gift delivered," Matubia disclosed, adding that "All what that Zari wanted for her 8th but is to go to Legoland and who are we as the parents."

The mother of two noted that the last time she welcomed a man into her life saw her blessed with her youngest daughter and she is not ready to make another addition in her family.

"Niko tu back bench pekee yangu enjoying. Also, the last time someone stuck in my thighs this happened...," she stated, followed by a photo of her lastborn Zendaya with a continuation that "This happened."

Pulse Live Kenya

She asserted that she is contented with her two children and does not have any plans writing:

"Sitaki hayo maneno tena, hawa wamenitosha."

The actress previously dated fellow star, Blessing Lung’aho, with the union blessed with a daughter named Zendaya.

After a series of cryptic posts that sparked speculation of troubled times in their union, Matubia put the speculation to rest confirming that they were no longer together.

"I have already met Mr. player, Mr. stupid, Mr. idiot, Mr. psycho, Mr. cheap, Mr. lazy, Mr. user, Mr. know it all, Mr. control freak and Mr. stalker. Where the hell is Mr. Right?” Read one of her posts.

Pulse Live Kenya

She officially confirmed split from her fiancé' and the father of her second daughter, Blessing Lung'aho in July.