Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

“Whatever it is, I personally don't need a battle. Only the weak battle because they are not sure of what they are,” she said.

The talented artist was on Saturday asked about the previous night’s music battle between Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, and whether she would fancy a battle, particularly with the Karma Music boss.

“I may not take on that battle because it would be too expensive – the money I would charge,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not sure there is any producer here that could pay me the amount I want for a battle like that.”

On why she is opposed to battles, Diana said, she wouldn’t wish to measure herself against any artist because she already knows her size.

“I cannot put my career on a weighing scale because I know what I am worth and I am contented, I don't need to prove a point to anyone,” she said.

pulse uganda

Diana also revealed that she did not attend the Kololo concert on Friday because she was “too busy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"But I was following the developments on TikTok,” she added.

Diana speaking at the sidelines of the Imara Girls Festival held on Saturday at Lugogo Kati Kati Grounds.