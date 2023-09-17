The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

Samson Waswa

Spice Diana has said her battle with Sheebah Karungi or any other Ugandan artists would be too expensive for most Ugandans to attend.

Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi
Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi

At the moment, Diana said, she doesn't see herself engaging in a music battle, because “battles are for the weak.

Recommended articles

“Whatever it is, I personally don't need a battle. Only the weak battle because they are not sure of what they are,” she said.

The talented artist was on Saturday asked about the previous night’s music battle between Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu, and whether she would fancy a battle, particularly with the Karma Music boss.

I may not take on that battle because it would be too expensive – the money I would charge,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

I am not sure there is any producer here that could pay me the amount I want for a battle like that.”

On why she is opposed to battles, Diana said, she wouldn’t wish to measure herself against any artist because she already knows her size.

“I cannot put my career on a weighing scale because I know what I am worth and I am contented, I don't need to prove a point to anyone,” she said.

Spice Diana
Spice Diana pulse uganda

Diana also revealed that she did not attend the Kololo concert on Friday because she was “too busy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"But I was following the developments on TikTok,” she added.

Diana speaking at the sidelines of the Imara Girls Festival held on Saturday at Lugogo Kati Kati Grounds.

The event is organized annually by the Forum for Women in Development (FOWODE) and partners, with the aim of highlighting socio-economic issues affecting girls and young women.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Ssaru dares Milele FM presenter to be her bestie live on air

Ssaru dares Milele FM presenter to be her bestie live on air

Sheila Mwanyigha teams up with Myles Munroe's children in special project

Sheila Mwanyigha teams up with Myles Munroe's children in special project

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

Bahati advises KRG The Don, revisits video of singer partying with Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

Fred Obachi Machoka

Fred Obachi Machoka's Biography: 48-year media career, 15-acre ranch & family

A collage of Bahati, Andrew Kibe and Terence Creative

Bahati, Terence react to Andrew Kibe's exit from YouTube