Stevo Simple Boy was forced to share bed with 2 women in Mombasa [Video]

Charles Ouma

New details have come to light on Stevo Simple Boy's botched performance with Nigerian star, Ruger at the SoFire Festival

A collage imnage of Stivo Simple Boy with his talent manager Loise and finance manager Gift Nasimiyu
New details have emerged on Stevo Simple Boy’s tribulations at the SoFire Festival where the Vijana Tuwache Mihadarati hitmaker failed to perform at the event that was graced by Nigerian musician Ruger on December 28, 2022.

The singer’s management decried his treatment, revealing that organizers of the event only left one bed that the star had to share with two ladies.

In an interview with 2Mbili TV, Stivo Simple Boy's talent manager Loise and finance manager Gift Nasimiyu lifted the lid on the events of the day, revealing how they were forced to share a bed and a room with the rapper.

"Eric Omondi comes out and says management yake imefail, we have a recording here. Eric Omondi called us at 4 am by the way. Hio time tulikua kwa room. Walikua wametubukia room moja, kitanda moja Stivo, Loise na mimi coz the other manager anawork na wao so he wasn't involved. So wametubukia kushare kitanda moja na msanii then wanatuslap na bill," Gift lamented.

They also maintained that despite crying foul on social media, self-styled President of Comedy in Africa, Eric Omondi was at the center of it all and even attempted to drag Stivo to the stage to perform.

"Eric goes ahead and say ohh management ya Stivo be arrested yet he called us akisema we should take the artiste to the venue aperform tu kwa sababu ati Rugar ameshafika ati we let the artiste perform. So Eric why would you say ati you are fighting for Kenyan artistes yet hadi tunakuambia Eric this artiste has not been paid he cannot go on stage. And munatuma watu muaanza kutudrag kwa corridor munavuta msanii aende kwa stage forcefully then you come and start playing cards here on social media." Gift added.

They noted that organizers of the So Fire event did not send any “deposit or even the transport money” but still wanted the singer to perform.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
