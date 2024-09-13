Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

The "Street Name vs Real Name" challenge has recently taken social media by storm, with users sharing their street nicknames and contrasting them with their real names.
In light of the viral street name vs real name challenge, we’ve compiled the real names of celebrities like Oga Obinna , whose birth name is Steve Thompson Maghana, and Pritty Vishy, whose name is Purity Vishenwa
Recommended articles
Inspired by this trend, which has garnered massive attention on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, we’ve compiled a list of Kenyan celebrities whose real names may surprise you.
Many fans are often surprised to learn the real names behind the public personas of their favorite stars.
In Kenya, as in many parts of the world, artists and entertainers often adopt stage names that reflect their brand or artistic style.
However, the real names behind these well-known figures can sometimes be vastly different from their public identities.
From musicians to media personalities, the following list reveals the birth names behind the stars, showing a new side of the famous faces we see on TV, hear on the radio, and follow on social media.
- Pritty Vishy - Purity Vishenwa
- Oga Obinna - Steve Thompson Maghana
- Dem wa Facebook - Millicent Aywa
- Tipsy Gee - George Njuguna
- Guardian Angel - Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka
- Jalang'o - Felix Odiwour
- KRG the Don - Karagu Kimani
- Domani Munga - David Munga Ramadhan
- Scar Mkadinali - Churchil Mandela
- Sewersydaa - Salim Ali Tangut
- Mc Jessy - Jasper Muthomi
- Chef Wa Eastlando - Jangu Hudheif
- Maandy Kabaya - Amanda Mitchelle Wambui
- Nyashinski - Nyamari Ongegu
- Charisma - Fidel Shammah
- MCA Tricky - Francis Munyao
- Odi wa Muranga - Francis Macharia Gachucha
- King Kaka - Kennedy Ombima
- Tom Daktari - Andrew Wambua Mboya
- Huddah Monroe - Alhuda Njoroge
- Njugush - Timothy Kimani
- Silva Kido - Hussein Yusufu
- Sean MMG - Sean Magima Mwaniki
- Amberay - Faith Makau
- Crazy Kennar - Kennedy Odhiambo
- Cebbie Koks - Elseba Awuor Kokeyo
- Chantelle - Winnie Wambui Naisula Ole Siamento
- Femi One - Wanjiku Kimani
- Octopizzo - Henry Ohanga
- Noti Flow - Florence Kutoto
- Naiboi - Michael Clevar Odhiambo
- Fathermoh - Moses Otieno
- Timmy Tdat - Timothy Owuor
- Avril - Judith Nyambura Mwangi
- Otile Brown - Jacob Obunga
- MC Gogo - Franklin Mark Gogo
- Dr. Kingori - Felix Omondi
- Tanasha Dona - Dona Oketch
- Mr Seed - Moses Tarus Omondi
- DJ Sadic - Marvin Sande
- Moji Shortbaba - James Muhia
- Churchill - Daniel Ndambuki
- Size 8 - Linet Masiro Munyali
- Willy Paul - Wilson Abubakar Radido
- Daddy Owen - Owen Mwatia
- Vera Sidika - Veronicah Mung'asia
- DJ Mo - Sammy Muraya
- Flaqo Raz real - Erastus Ayieko Otieno
- Chaxy - Chacha Moroga
- Khaligraph Jones - Brian Robert Ouko
- Jovial - Juliet Ayub Miriam
- DJ Joe Mfalme - Joseph Mwenda Munoru
- Chipukeezy - Vincent Muasya
- Nameless - David Mathenge
- DJ Moz - Moses Mathenge
- DJ Krowbar - Fredrick Karumba Ngatia
- Brown Mauzo - Fredrick Mutinda
- Nyota Ndogo - Mwanaisha Abdalla
- Dr Ofweneke - Sande Bush
- Akothee - Esther Akoth
- Nonini - Hubert Mbuku Nakitare
- Jua Cali - Paul Julius Nunda
- Jaguar - Charles Njagua Kanyi
- Colonel Mustafa - Daudi Mustapha
- Savara - Savara Mudigi
- Chimano - Willis Chimano
- Bien - Bien-Aimé Baraza
- Ringtone - Alex Apoko
- Jimmy Gait - James Ngaita Ngigi
- Bahati - Kevin Kioko
- Moji Shortbaba - James Muhia