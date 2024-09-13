Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

Inspired by this trend, which has garnered massive attention on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, we’ve compiled a list of Kenyan celebrities whose real names may surprise you.

Many fans are often surprised to learn the real names behind the public personas of their favorite stars.

In Kenya, as in many parts of the world, artists and entertainers often adopt stage names that reflect their brand or artistic style.

However, the real names behind these well-known figures can sometimes be vastly different from their public identities.

From musicians to media personalities, the following list reveals the birth names behind the stars, showing a new side of the famous faces we see on TV, hear on the radio, and follow on social media.

Pritty Vishy - Purity Vishenwa

Oga Obinna - Steve Thompson Maghana

Dem wa Facebook - Millicent Aywa

Tipsy Gee - George Njuguna

Guardian Angel - Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka

Jalang'o - Felix Odiwour

KRG the Don - Karagu Kimani

Domani Munga - David Munga Ramadhan

Scar Mkadinali - Churchil Mandela

Sewersydaa - Salim Ali Tangut

Mc Jessy - Jasper Muthomi

Chef Wa Eastlando - Jangu Hudheif

Wakadinali Pulse Live Kenya

Maandy Kabaya - Amanda Mitchelle Wambui

Nyashinski - Nyamari Ongegu

Charisma - Fidel Shammah

MCA Tricky - Francis Munyao

Odi wa Muranga - Francis Macharia Gachucha

King Kaka - Kennedy Ombima

Tom Daktari - Andrew Wambua Mboya

Huddah Monroe - Alhuda Njoroge

Njugush - Timothy Kimani

Silva Kido - Hussein Yusufu

Sean MMG - Sean Magima Mwaniki

Amberay - Faith Makau

Crazy Kennar - Kennedy Odhiambo

Pulse Live Kenya

Cebbie Koks - Elseba Awuor Kokeyo

Chantelle - Winnie Wambui Naisula Ole Siamento

Femi One - Wanjiku Kimani

Octopizzo - Henry Ohanga

Noti Flow - Florence Kutoto

Naiboi - Michael Clevar Odhiambo

Fathermoh - Moses Otieno

Timmy Tdat - Timothy Owuor

Avril - Judith Nyambura Mwangi

Otile Brown - Jacob Obunga

MC Gogo - Franklin Mark Gogo

Dr. Kingori - Felix Omondi

Tanasha Dona - Dona Oketch

Mr Seed - Moses Tarus Omondi

Fathermoh Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Sadic - Marvin Sande

Moji Shortbaba - James Muhia

Churchill - Daniel Ndambuki

Size 8 - Linet Masiro Munyali

Willy Paul - Wilson Abubakar Radido

Daddy Owen - Owen Mwatia

Vera Sidika - Veronicah Mung'asia

DJ Mo - Sammy Muraya

Flaqo Raz real - Erastus Ayieko Otieno

Chaxy - Chacha Moroga

A past image of Singer Linet Munyali 'Size 8' with DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

Khaligraph Jones - Brian Robert Ouko

Jovial - Juliet Ayub Miriam

DJ Joe Mfalme - Joseph Mwenda Munoru

Chipukeezy - Vincent Muasya

Nameless - David Mathenge

DJ Moz - Moses Mathenge

DJ Krowbar - Fredrick Karumba Ngatia

Brown Mauzo - Fredrick Mutinda

Nyota Ndogo - Mwanaisha Abdalla

Dr Ofweneke - Sande Bush

Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee - Esther Akoth

Nonini - Hubert Mbuku Nakitare

Jua Cali - Paul Julius Nunda

Jaguar - Charles Njagua Kanyi

Colonel Mustafa - Daudi Mustapha

Savara - Savara Mudigi

Chimano - Willis Chimano

Bien - Bien-Aimé Baraza

Ringtone - Alex Apoko

Jimmy Gait - James Ngaita Ngigi

Bahati - Kevin Kioko

