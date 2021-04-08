A lady identified as Lucy Chemutai aka Chepkam has taken to the streets of Eldoret in search of a husband to marry, armed with a placard depicting the kind of man she wants.

In her details, the lady decried scarcity of Men as the main reason for her street hunting for a partner to settle down with.

What captured the attention of many from her description on the ideal man, is that she made it clear that she was not out to look for someone who is Rich or good looking “Sura sio shida, bora uhai”.

Her placard reads; “Scarcity of Husbands.

Looking for a serious Husband. No Age m Limit, Hata kama hana kakitu , Sura si shida…Bora Uhai

@Chepkam Please, Tafadhali help a sister”.

Chepkam’s bold move elicited mixed reaction's among Netizens who came across her pictures carrying the placard.

What’s your take on this kind of Husband hunting?