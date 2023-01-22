ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Suzanna Owiyo remembers late father in emotional post

Amos Robi

Suzanna Owiyo lost her father in January 2021

Renowned Benga singer Suzanna Owino loses her Father
Renowned Benga singer Suzanna Owino loses her Father

Luo Benga singer Suzanna Owiyo has remembered her late father in an emotional tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer on her social media pages remembered her late father who died in 2022 saying he was still alive in her heart.

“I miss you Dad ❤️ You will forever be in my heart... b'coz in there, you are still alive,” Suzzana wrote.

Fans shared messages of warmth to the singer who lost her father in January 2021.

Nyar_ondego Why I’m crying 😢😢😢 rest in power all the dad’s who have left us 😢😢😢! You would’ve celebrated our achievements!

Weston_hote The angels are receiving such a dignified man

Millicentorwako So the height is from your dad....may he rest in peace

Virginia Njambi I know the pain of loosing a dad ....no matter how long it takes time never heals that wound...my dad passed on 20yrs ago and sometimes I can remember him and start tearing!!so painful

READ : 11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Julius Mugo Muritu God bless his soul. You are a true copy of your dad. Looks like I have seen the old man in Thika. Be strong during this time of sorrow and God will be there to enforce the strength and peace

Aolgeorges Osongo I knew your Dad while in KTM Thika. A perfect gentleman, smooth in dressing May God give you Grace it's not easy

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]

Suzanna Owiyo remembers late father in emotional post

Suzanna Owiyo remembers late father in emotional post

These 2 subjects gave me a hard time in KCSE - Trio Mio

These 2 subjects gave me a hard time in KCSE - Trio Mio

Stevo Simple Boy's father dies

Stevo Simple Boy's father dies

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]

Vybz Radio unveils Sheila Kwamboka's replacement days after she quit

Vybz Radio unveils Sheila Kwamboka's replacement days after she quit

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila shower daughter Gilda with love on her birthday

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila shower daughter Gilda with love on her birthday

Former Churchill Show comedian rejected by Justina Syokau breaks into tears [Video]

Former Churchill Show comedian rejected by Justina Syokau breaks into tears [Video]

Trio Mio KCSE results, Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trio Mio KCSE results, Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo takes action against culprits behind fake reports of leaked photos & videos

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office