ADVERTISEMENT
‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

Samson Waswa

Spice Diana begged Diamond Platnumz to take her with him to Tanzania, during a delightful evening hang-out.

Spice Diana and Diamond Platnumz
Spice Diana and Diamond Platnumz

The two met up last night (Thursday July 13) at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, where Diamond is staying. The 'Jeje' singer is in Kampala for the Comedy Store charity show slated for tonight, Friday, June 14.

Dressed up in a green top, a black high slit and leather boots, Diana looked dazzling for the evening.

After a short wait in the lobby, the Tanzanian singer joined her from his room and they exchanged pleasantries.

Spice Diana and Diamond at his hotel
Spice Diana and Diamond at his hotel pulse uganda

The “kwata wano” singer was all smitten, letting out a smirk every now and then as she chatted with Diamond.

He asked about her weekend schedule, which she replied was packed.

I have shows every weekend, I am busy from Friday through Sundays," she said.

On her turn, she asked about his home country and said she missed it dearly.

Diana was last in Dar es Salaam in 2021 to record her song ‘Upendo’ with Zuchu, one of Diamond’s artists under Wasafi record label.

As the night rolled on, the 27 year old leading Ugandan songstress asked Diamond if he could take her with him back home.

Take me with you to Tanzania,” she said, to which he replied, “I will.”

Through the small talk, the teams of both artists were setting up equipment for what appeared to be a mini recording session.

Diamond and Spice are set to release a new song together. The Bongo Flava maestro told press yesterday, Thursday, that he was to also fix time to shoot a music video for the single.

Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
