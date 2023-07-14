‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

Dressed up in a green top, a black high slit and leather boots, Diana looked dazzling for the evening.

After a short wait in the lobby, the Tanzanian singer joined her from his room and they exchanged pleasantries.

The “kwata wano” singer was all smitten, letting out a smirk every now and then as she chatted with Diamond.

He asked about her weekend schedule, which she replied was packed.

“I have shows every weekend, I am busy from Friday through Sundays," she said.

On her turn, she asked about his home country and said she missed it dearly.

Diana was last in Dar es Salaam in 2021 to record her song ‘Upendo’ with Zuchu, one of Diamond’s artists under Wasafi record label.

As the night rolled on, the 27 year old leading Ugandan songstress asked Diamond if he could take her with him back home.

“Take me with you to Tanzania,” she said, to which he replied, “I will.”

Through the small talk, the teams of both artists were setting up equipment for what appeared to be a mini recording session.