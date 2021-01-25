Over the weekend, Diamond Platnumz and his Baby Mama Tanasha Donna Oketch brought Dar es Salaam to a standstill with an electrifying performance of their tune #Gere during the Tumewesha Pre-party at Elements Club.

The two wowed the crowd that had tuned up to have a good time with their suggestive dance styles. In videos that have so far go viral, Ms Donna could be seen getting cozy with Baba Naseeb Jnr and fans could not keep calm.

Donna landed in Tanzania on Friday, for her first reunion with Chibu Dangote, since parting ways last year in a much publicized break up.

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior

Tanasha and her son were picked at the airport by one of Diamond's cars with reports indicating that he is the one who flew them out.

Reacting to their stage time, Platnumz mentioned that it’s always a vibe to turn up with his Baby Mama.

“ROAD to #TUMEWASHAnaTIGO Pre Party was Lit!...Always Vibe to have NJ's Momy in the Country...i can't wait to see my People Jan 30th 2021 at UHURU STADIUM 🏟..... @tigo_tanzania @pepsi_tz,” wrote Diamond.

Also Read: They are using a lot of energy to sabotage Tanasha- Jamal Gaddafi on Diamond and Zuchu

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior

Upon seeing the post, Donna replied; “& Thank you for having me. Had a blast! 💥🙏🏽🧚🏽‍♀️❤️”.

In a separate post Platnumz shared videos and photos spending some quality time with his son.

Following the reunion, the two have again followed each other on Instagram, and fans are convinced that they might rekindle their love soon.

While speaking to Tanzania media, the "Sawa" singer stated that she also made the trip to shoot a music video with Nandy, but as it turns out the shoot will have to wait a little bit longer.

Also Read: Tanasha takes baby Naseeb to Tanzania in first meeting after break-up with Diamond

Photos of Diamond with Naseeeb Jnr

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna and Naseeb Junior

Reactions from fans

yycomedian “If they're getting back well and good,..but if not,...one of them should forget about the chapter healing😂😂”

thickyy_sandra “Mapenziiiiiiiiiiiiiii hatariiii 😭😭😭😭”

vinsoulworld “She said she went there to shoot a music video 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

jaspermurume “Cha mkufuu mwana fuu ndio ah lazima afanye ka 😄👊👊 Hapo sa Tana”

juel_bigdeal ‘Huyu atapewa mimba ingine, ya twins sasa🤣”

- charleskavithi “Bado amesema " you better tell them that you're mine" 😂😂”

johny_kiash_ “Huyu ndiye anajiita Nandy nowadays juu alisema ameenda kushoot video na Nandy😂”

_just.spongy “Maisha ya diamond ni complicated😂😂”