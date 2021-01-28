Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has finally addressed her viral video, where baby Diamond Platnumz allegedly dodged her kiss when they shared a stage at the Tumewasha Pre-party in Dar es Salaam.

A concerned a fan put up a message defending Ms Donna with an explanation that she was trying to whisper something to Platnumz and not reaching out for a kiss.

“Eti Alikunyima Kiss, Acheni kukuza mambo wakati tunamacho na tunaona. Sisi wakenya mbona tunachukiana hivi aki? You can see clearly kwamba hakutaka kumkiss alitaka kumwambia kitu, na mondi kageuka haraka hakumuona. Never mind them wanakuonea wivu tu” wrote TilesMombasa.

Upon seeing the comment, Mama Naseeb weighed in, stating that Netizens are allowed to fun with the whole scenario.

“It is what it is. Let them have fun reacting the whole scenario” reacted Ms Donna.

For the better o this week, Ms Donna has been a trending following her reunion with Baby Daddy.

The singer landed in Tanzania on Friday last week, to take her son Naseeb Junior to meet his father, after months of no see.

Ms Donna's reaction

Tanasha and her son were picked at the airport by one of Diamond's cars with reports indicating that he is the one who flew them out.

On Saturday, the two performed their collabo #Gere at the Tumewasha Pre-Party, resulting to the embarrassing moment that has create an endless discussion.

Reacting to their stage time, Platnumz mentioned that it’s always a vibe to turn up with his Baby Mama.

ROAD to #TUMEWASHAnaTIGO Pre Party was Lit!...Always Vibe to have NJ's Momy in the Country...I can't wait to see my People Jan 30th 2021 at UHURU STADIUM 🏟..... @tigo_tanzania @pepsi_tz,” wrote Diamond.

Seeing the post, Donna replied; “& Thank you for having me. Had a blast! 💥🙏🏽🧚🏽‍♀️❤️"

