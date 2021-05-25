RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tears of Joy- Guardian Angel Proposes to lover Esther Musila (Video)

Esther broke down in tears in during the proposal

Gospel singer Guardian Angel has proposed to his lover Esther Musila and it’s a big Yes.

The singer proposed to Ms Musila during her surprise Birthday Party and she could not hold back her tears.

In videos shared on Instagram, Angel could be seen ushering his darling to a table fully prepared to for her Birthday surprise. Minutes later, while she is cutting the cake, Angel went down on his knee to pop the big question “Will You Marry Me” and he received a big “Yes”.

A happy Esther took to social media to share the news of her engagement “OH MY GOD - I said YES again🙏”.

On the other hand, an excited Guardian put up a video capturing his pleasant surprise that ended with a proposal.

“To God be the glory.❣❣❣ YES !! THANK YOU MY LOVE

she left home knowing we were going to sign a deal, it turned into a birthday surprise then turned into the most special day of my life. #THANKSFORCOMING shared Guardian Angel.

