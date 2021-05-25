I’m 21 with 30 years Experience- Esther Musila as she turns 51 (Photos)

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mulisa marked her Birthday with a prayer, thanking God for giving her strength to hold on in tough times.

“God is saying to me today. 'You held on during the toughest of times. I gave you strength to ensure that at times you did not even know it was Me. When things changed for you many left you and wrote you off. But only did you endure the storm.. you grew in the storm. You are different. I did not create you to fit in... I created you to stand out. Now I am about to bless your faithfulness. I am about to take you to levels you never even thought were possible '

As I celebrate another year, I want to thank God for this life that we always take for granted. Alot has happened in the last year but God was faithful all the way. For all the experiences, I came out 💪” reads Musila’s post in part.

Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Thank You

She went on to express gratitude towards her three children for their overwhelming love and support.

“To my children, the 3G's thank you for your love and support.

To you my TRUE family and friends, I thank you for your genuine love.

May the Almighty continue to guide and protect me All the days of My LIFE

HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY TO ME 💞” shared Esther Musila.

“This past year has been blissful to say the least. I have learnt to live, live for ME, and I am loving this part of my journey with the most amazing person God brought to my life, my King, my G @guardianangelglobal”

Upon seeing the message, Guardian replied “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday my queen”.

