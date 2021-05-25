RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m 21 with 30 years Experience- Esther Musila as she turns 51 (Photos)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

To my children, the 3G's thank you for your love and support- Musila

Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila Guardian Angel and his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila is turning 51 today and she out here reminding people that she is only 21 with 30 years’ experience.

Recommended articles

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mulisa marked her Birthday with a prayer, thanking God for giving her strength to hold on in tough times.

“God is saying to me today. 'You held on during the toughest of times. I gave you strength to ensure that at times you did not even know it was Me. When things changed for you many left you and wrote you off. But only did you endure the storm.. you grew in the storm. You are different. I did not create you to fit in... I created you to stand out. Now I am about to bless your faithfulness. I am about to take you to levels you never even thought were possible '

As I celebrate another year, I want to thank God for this life that we always take for granted. Alot has happened in the last year but God was faithful all the way. For all the experiences, I came out 💪” reads Musila’s post in part.

Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Thank You

She went on to express gratitude towards her three children for their overwhelming love and support.

“To my children, the 3G's thank you for your love and support.

To you my TRUE family and friends, I thank you for your genuine love.

May the Almighty continue to guide and protect me All the days of My LIFE

HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY TO ME 💞” shared Esther Musila.

Also Read: Guardian Angel & Esther Musila excite fans as they launch their own show 'Love Wins'

Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Musila also had a special message to the love of her life, Guardian Angel

“This past year has been blissful to say the least. I have learnt to live, live for ME, and I am loving this part of my journey with the most amazing person God brought to my life, my King, my G @guardianangelglobal

Upon seeing the message, Guardian replied “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday my queen”.

Esther Musila
Esther Musila Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya
Esther Musila
Esther Musila Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya
Esther Musila
Esther Musila Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya
Esther Musila
Esther Musila Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya
Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke