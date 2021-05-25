Guardian Angel pours his heart out to wife Esther Musila as she turns 51

In a romantic lover letter, seen by Pulse Live, Guardian pampered his queen with lots of praises, stating that he used to be incomplete but she completed him. Adding that, Ms Musila made him believe that true Love still exist.

The Lwanda hit-maker also made a revelation that he almost gave up on his music career but Esther helped turn things around.

Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila Pulse Live Kenya

Guardian to Esther

“I was empty, you filled up the space. I was incomplete, you completed me. I almost gave up on my career, you came into my life when a lot of things were falling apart but within a short while you transformed everything and brought my life into a beautiful shape. Since the first day I fell in love with you, I have always been confident that you are the one. I am proud I chose you. You have made me believe that there is true love. It is amazing how you love me. I can go on and on my love but for now let me wish you blessings. Rada yako itazidi kubadilika.

A YEAR OLDER, A YEAR CLOSER TO MY HEART. ❣❣❣❣

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @esther.musila

#thanksforcoming” reads Guardian Angel’s message to wife Esther.

Upon seeing the sweet message, Ms Musila replied saying that life has never been the same again since meeting Guardian Angel.

