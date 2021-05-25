Gospel singer Guardian Angel has jot down a beautiful Birthday message to his wife Esther Musila as she turns a year older.
Guardian Angel pours his heart out to wife Esther Musila as she turns 51
You have made me believe that there is true love- Guardian
In a romantic lover letter, seen by Pulse Live, Guardian pampered his queen with lots of praises, stating that he used to be incomplete but she completed him. Adding that, Ms Musila made him believe that true Love still exist.
The Lwanda hit-maker also made a revelation that he almost gave up on his music career but Esther helped turn things around.
Guardian to Esther
“I was empty, you filled up the space. I was incomplete, you completed me. I almost gave up on my career, you came into my life when a lot of things were falling apart but within a short while you transformed everything and brought my life into a beautiful shape. Since the first day I fell in love with you, I have always been confident that you are the one. I am proud I chose you. You have made me believe that there is true love. It is amazing how you love me. I can go on and on my love but for now let me wish you blessings. Rada yako itazidi kubadilika.
A YEAR OLDER, A YEAR CLOSER TO MY HEART. ❣❣❣❣
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @esther.musila
#thanksforcoming” reads Guardian Angel’s message to wife Esther.
Upon seeing the sweet message, Ms Musila replied saying that life has never been the same again since meeting Guardian Angel.
“Awww my love, this is so humbling. I must say that life for me has never been the same since the day I met you. You have taught me what humility is and I see life in a different way. You love me for who I am and my life is at peace. You mean the world to me and I am glad God chose me for you. Let's continue to do this thing called Life together with God on our side, we have nothing to fear. I love you for me and thank you for giving my life a whole new meaning. I love you so much. THANKS FOR COMING.” Responded Ms Musila.
