How Allan Kiuna became blueprint of marital success for daughter & South African hubby

Lynet Okumu

How late Allan Kiuna became the blueprint that enabled her daughter's husband to be the right one for her.

A screenshot image of Vanessa Kiuna with her hubby Robert Kovac
A screenshot image of Vanessa Kiuna with her hubby Robert Kovac
  • Late Bishop Allan Kiuna had a strong impact on his daughter, Vanessa Kiuna, and her husband.
  • Vanessa Kiuna honored her father and described him as the 'blueprint' for her husband to be the right one.
  • She expressed deep admiration and gratitude for her father in a touching Father's Day message.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna's impact on his children is clear from the touching tributes they have shared.

His daughter, Vanessa Kiuna, poured out her love and admiration for her father, painting a picture of a present, active, and loving dad who allowed his children the freedom to pursue their own paths in life.

Shortly before his passing, Vanessa Kiuna had the chance to celebrate her father on Father’s Day.

Rev Kathy Kiuna's daughter Vanessa Kiuna
Rev Kathy Kiuna's daughter Vanessa Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

Her touching words have since captured the attention of many. In a video filmed at their church, Jubilee Christian Church, Vanessa’s mother, Kathy Kiuna, is seen asking her to share something about her dad.

Vanessa’s response was filled with emotion: “It's hard to describe dad in a few words... He's the first person to show me what a real husband and father looks like. He's the blueprint that enabled this guy here (her husband) to be the right one.”

Vanessa shared how her father demonstrated love, faith, and belief in her. She recounted her childhood aspirations, from wanting to be a scientist despite hating science, to wanting to become a lawyer. Bishop Allan Kiuna supported her every step of the way.

“When I had doubts in faith and everything, he never told me how. He met me at my place and answered. He's the reason for the faith I have today,” Vanessa explained.

A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa
A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa spoke about her father's resilience and faith: “Watching him go through everything... is not even humanly possible what my dad experiences but how he comes out of it... He's a walking faith. He is the embodiment of love.

She continued, “When God tells us that being Christ-like is love, and that's how you show Christ, then dad you've done it a million times over. I love you. I don’t even know if there's a bigger word that can describe who you are in my life.

In her Father's Day message, Vanessa expressed her deep admiration and gratitude: “I honour you and hope that when I grow up I can even have an ounce of the wisdom, grace, faith, and courage that you have. I'm honoured to learn from you every day and am so grateful God made you my dad.”

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac
Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac Pulse Live Kenya
In a past conversation with her mother, Rev Kathy, Vanessa Kiuna and her husband Robert opened up about their over 11-year marriage, sharing both the sweet and challenging moments.

The discussion covered various topics, including infidelity, addictions, and personal growth, reflecting on their individual experiences within the context of their relationship.

Vanessa shared that their journey was marked by phases of stability, followed by rough patches, and then periods of reconciliation before the cycle repeated.

"It's taken us a while, we've been together for what? Ten years, 11 this year. We were okay in the very beginning, then we had a rough patch, and then we got okay again and then we got engaged. Then we had this minor rough patch, then we got married," Vanessa recounted.

A screenshot image of Vanessa Kiuna, her hubby Robert Kovac and their daughter
A screenshot image of Vanessa Kiuna, her hubby Robert Kovac and their daughter A screenshot image of Vanessa Kiuna, her hubby Robert Kovac and their daughter Pulse Live Kenya
Despite the challenges, Vanessa and Robert acknowledged their growth over time. They emphasised that their journey demanded consistent effort and maturity.

The memorial service for the late Bishop Allan Kiuna will be held at Faith Evangelistic Ministry Family Church in Karen on Monday, July 15, from 10 AM. He will be buried on Wednesday, July 17.

