How Allan Kiuna became blueprint of marital success for daughter & South African hubby

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna's impact on his children is clear from the touching tributes they have shared.

His daughter, Vanessa Kiuna, poured out her love and admiration for her father, painting a picture of a present, active, and loving dad who allowed his children the freedom to pursue their own paths in life.

Vanessa Kiuna: Dad is the blueprint of a real husband & father

Shortly before his passing, Vanessa Kiuna had the chance to celebrate her father on Father’s Day.

Her touching words have since captured the attention of many. In a video filmed at their church, Jubilee Christian Church, Vanessa’s mother, Kathy Kiuna, is seen asking her to share something about her dad.

Vanessa’s response was filled with emotion: “It's hard to describe dad in a few words... He's the first person to show me what a real husband and father looks like. He's the blueprint that enabled this guy here (her husband) to be the right one.”

Bishop Kiuna's influence on her daughter Vanessa

Vanessa shared how her father demonstrated love, faith, and belief in her. She recounted her childhood aspirations, from wanting to be a scientist despite hating science, to wanting to become a lawyer. Bishop Allan Kiuna supported her every step of the way.

“When I had doubts in faith and everything, he never told me how. He met me at my place and answered. He's the reason for the faith I have today,” Vanessa explained.

Vanessa spoke about her father's resilience and faith: “Watching him go through everything... is not even humanly possible what my dad experiences but how he comes out of it... He's a walking faith. He is the embodiment of love.”

She continued, “When God tells us that being Christ-like is love, and that's how you show Christ, then dad you've done it a million times over. I love you. I don’t even know if there's a bigger word that can describe who you are in my life.”

In her Father's Day message, Vanessa expressed her deep admiration and gratitude: “I honour you and hope that when I grow up I can even have an ounce of the wisdom, grace, faith, and courage that you have. I'm honoured to learn from you every day and am so grateful God made you my dad.”

Cycles of stability & struggle in Vanessa Kiuna's marriage

In a past conversation with her mother, Rev Kathy, Vanessa Kiuna and her husband Robert opened up about their over 11-year marriage, sharing both the sweet and challenging moments.

The discussion covered various topics, including infidelity, addictions, and personal growth, reflecting on their individual experiences within the context of their relationship.

Vanessa shared that their journey was marked by phases of stability, followed by rough patches, and then periods of reconciliation before the cycle repeated.

"It's taken us a while, we've been together for what? Ten years, 11 this year. We were okay in the very beginning, then we had a rough patch, and then we got okay again and then we got engaged. Then we had this minor rough patch, then we got married," Vanessa recounted.

Despite the challenges, Vanessa and Robert acknowledged their growth over time. They emphasised that their journey demanded consistent effort and maturity.

