Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Their recent heart-to-heart on the 'Mummy and Vee' podcast offered a glimpse into Vanessa's marriage, unveiling the challenges they've confronted and successfully overcome.

Vanessa Kiuna & husband gets candid on marriage challenges

In an episode posted on August 18, the duo welcomed guests Robert Kovac and Jeremy Kiuna, Vanessa's husband and brother, respectively, to the podcast.

The conversation was refreshingly candid as Vanessa and Robert, who have been together for nearly 11 years, delved into the journey of their marriage, including the hurdles they encountered along the way.

The discussion traversed topics such as infidelity, addictions, and personal growth, all while reflecting on their individual experiences within the context of their relationship.

Cycles of stability & struggle in Vanessa Kiuna's marriage

Vanessa shared that their journey was punctuated by phases of stability, followed by rough patches, and then periods of reconciliation before the cycle repeated.

"It's taken us a while, we've been together for what? Ten years, 11 this year. We were ok in the very beginning, then we had a rough patch, and then we got ok again and then we got engaged. Then we had this minor rough, then we got married," Vanessa recounted.

Robert added that their conflicts often circled around recurring issues, noting that their fights were grounded in perspectives about how things should work.

"We were fighting about the same thing," Robert admitted, sharing that they even discovered a 3-month argument pattern.

How Vanessa Kiuna & hubby navigated marital challenges

Despite the challenges, Vanessa and Robert acknowledged their growth over time. They emphasised that their journey demanded consistent effort and maturity.

"It was hard work, we made it through our rough patches although looking back they were minor issues," Vanessa acknowledged.

Through open and honest discussions, as well as shared experiences, they managed to navigate the minor issues that had once caused friction in their relationship.

Vanessa's husband highlighted how the examples set by Kathy and Allan Kiuna served as inspiration. He praised their proactive approach in addressing issues promptly and effectively.