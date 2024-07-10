Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment

As the co-founder and overseer of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), alongside his wife, Reverend Kathy Kiuna, he has transformed the church into one of the largest and most influential ministries in Kenya.

His charismatic preaching style and practical teachings garnered a vast following, not only in Kenya but across the globe.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a comprehensive biography about Bishop Kiuna.

Allan Kiuna Biography: Early life, children, wealth & Sh460 million cancer treatment

Allan Kiuna Early life

Allan Kiuna was born in Pumwani Maternity Hospital and was raised in Jericho, Nairobi where his parents lived.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was about 10 years old, his parents broke up, with his mother moving to Kariobangi North slums where they stayed in a one-room house.

However, when his parents broke up his dad was no longer in his life, leaving his mother to take up the job of raising the children with only Sh800 per month.

He attended Kimathi Estate Primary School and Ofafa Jericho High School, Parklands High School for his A levels and pursued accounting at the tertiary level.

His father struggled with alcohol abuse and some of his fondest childhood memories was the rare moments his father was sober.

While living in the slums, Kiuna was introduced to changaa and other substances at 14 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

This lifestyle resulted in less focus in school and was forced to repeat his final high school exams due to poor performance. When he hit 19, his life took a turning point when he decided to reform and give his life to Jesus Christ.

Pulse Live Kenya

Later in life, Kiuna looked for his father who by then had relocated to the village. The two reconnected and he supported his dad financially until he died of liver cirrhosis in 2006.

Allan Kiuna's Career

After his finishing his accounting studies, Kiuna was employed by a local bank as a cashier. Using his first salary, he moved out from Kariobangi North to Buruburu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then moved to another bank as an accountant. Despite not being interested in banking, he worked for about four years before he decided to quit abruptly with no plan B.

While Kiuna worked as a banker, his heart was pushing him to start a church ministry.

After leaving work, he went to Reverend Teresia Wairimu who was his spiritual mother and started doing menial work like washing her car and other jobs.

ece-auto-gen

Meeting his wife Kathy Kiuna

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiuna met his wife while he was still serving Reverend Wairimu. At the time Kathy was part of a worship team in a church where Rev Wairimu often preached at.

When he first spotted Kathy, Kiuna did not think much of her except that she had a very good voice.

At the time Kiuna was chasing another relationship that did not work out.

One day as he was making a call to his mother in a phonebooth, he spotted Kathy and it was at that moment that he became interested in her.

He invited her for a lunch date but she declined even though she thought it was good offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rev Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

"In my heart, I was pleading with God not to let him be taken away. The second time he asked as a wise person I knew I couldn't say no twice, so I said yes.

On our first date, I told him that I had a 3-year-old daughter. He was very excited and even wanted to meet her. Since then we have been the best of friends," Kathy said in a past interview.

The couple got married in 1994 and went on to have three children together.

Kiuna described his wife as a supportive woman who stood with him even when finances were low and they were auctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Branching out and starting his own church.

From 1996 to 1998 the couple were part of Rev Wairumu’s church. In 1997 the couple was struggling and was being hosted by another family.

In 1999, Kiuna received communication from God that he wanted them to start a church.

He informed his wife and Rev Wairimu who blessed them and gave the go ahead.

The first location was along Kimathi Street in Nairobi CBD where they were given a small part of a hotel to conduct the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The church later grew into a behemoth called Jubilee Christian Centre with many locations including UK, South Africa and U.S.

Allan Kiuna Children

Allan Kiuna Assets

Allan Kiuna was one of the wealthiest preachers in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple owns a mansion in Runda. The architectural design is intricate, with multiple levels that showcase a variety of window styles, including large rectangular panes and a prominent circular window that serves as a focal point.

The roof, with its multiple pitches, adds to the visual complexity of the house, its dark shingles contrasting sharply with the lighter walls below.

Late Bishop Allan Kiuna's home in Runda Pulse Live Kenya

A grand entryway, supported by stately columns, welcomes visitors with an air of sophistication. The driveway curves gracefully, lined with manicured lawns and vibrant flower beds, leading up to the front door and hinting at the opulence within.

There are reports that Kiuna also owned a Cessna Citation X 1997 model whose price was pegged at Sh2.4 billion. The couple also owns luxury cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Allan Kiuna's Battle with Cancer

Kiuna was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in 2018/2019.

In 2019, Kiuna shared his cancer battle with the public, expressing gratitude to God for seeing him through the challenging ordeal.

His wife, Reverend Kathy Kiuna, later narrated the details of his struggle, revealing that chemotherapy had caused him to lose hair, gain weight, and become physically weak, unable to stand or walk for long periods due to leg pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiuna underwent treatment in the United States for a year, which cost an estimated $3 million (approximately Sh460 million). Despite the financial burden, he credited God for providing for him during this time.

In early 2023, Kiuna returned home cancer-free, celebrating his 57th birthday and the couple's 29th anniversary.