
Vanessa & Jeremy's emotional tributes to father Bishop Allan Kiuna

Amos Robi

The late Bishop leaves behind three children, Stephanie, Vanessa and Jeremy

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his son Jeremy Kiuna

  • His children, Jeremy Kiuna and Vanessa Kiuna, expressed their grief and paid tribute to their father on social media
  • Jeremy Kiuna described his father as 'a man after God's own heart' and celebrated their close bond and shared admiration
  • Vanessa Kiuna struggled to articulate her feelings, acknowledging the profound loss her family is experiencing

The Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) community is in mourning following the death of their esteemed leader, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

The Bishop's passing has left a profound impact on his family, particularly his children, who have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to their beloved father.

Jeremy Kiuna, one of the three children left behind by the renowned Bishop, shared his feelings of deep sorrow and admiration for his father on Instagram.

In his tribute, Jeremy described his father as "a man after God's own heart" and expressed his enduring love for him.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his son Jeremy Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his son Jeremy Kiuna

He also commemorated his father's life and ministry with a heartfelt Bible verse:

“Yes, everything else is worthless when compared with the infinite value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have discarded everything else, counting it all as garbage, so that I could gain Christ.” (Philippians 3:8)

Just a month before his father's passing, Jeremy celebrated Bishop Kiuna on Father's Day with a moving message that encapsulates the close bond they shared.

He described his father as a real-life Superman and his best friend, expressing deep admiration and respect.

“To the man that words can’t describe; words just don’t do justice. The real-life Superman, all I can say is thank you Bishop Kiuna for being an amazing example, for being a leader of men, and not just that but for being my BEST FRIEND," wrote Jeremy.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his son Jeremy Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his son Jeremy Kiuna

Jeremy highlighted how his father accepted him as a son, loved him, and showed him every day how to be a real man.

"A father who has accepted me as a son, loved me, and shows me every day how to be a real man. I love you and honour you more than you know. One day isn’t enough to honour you. I’m thankful that God has given me the most amazing father in the UNIVERSE, and I’m not biased, that is a fact. HAPPY FATHER'S DAY SUPERMAN,” added Jeremy.

Vanessa Kiuna, Bishop Kiuna’s daughter, also shared her grief on Instagram, struggling to find the strength to articulate her feelings. In her post, she acknowledged the profound loss her family is experiencing.

“I’ve been trying to find the strength to repost this and I still don’t have it, but here we are. Words cannot explain what we are going through, but I know dad is in a better place. Rest well dad, I will miss you forever and a day,” wrote Vannessa.

The late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Stephanie and Vanessa
The late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Stephanie and Vanessa

Jubilee Christian Church has already announced a line up of services celebrating Kiuna's life.

Amos Robi
