The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Burna Boy and Davido have since become trending topics on X. However, Davido has not responded to the jab.

Burna Boy takes a swipe at Davido
Burna Boy takes a swipe at Davido

Recommended articles

Following the heated football match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at the AFCON finals, things took a different turn on social media. Amid the banter over Nigeria's loss, Burna Boy was seen getting into an exchange of words with a troll on Twitter (now X).

The X user responded to the singer's recent tweet by referring to the singer's loss at the recent Grammy Awards. Calling him a fool in Yoruba the X user said, "Ode, bottled 4 Grammy's."

Burna Boy swiftly retaliated by pointing out the user's display picture, which happened to be an image of Davido, sparking outrage among fans. He said, "The actual Joke is in your Display picture."

ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy takes a swipe at Davido [X/Burna Boy]
Burna Boy takes a swipe at Davido [X/Burna Boy] Pulse Nigeria

Following Burna Boy's initial response, which has since been deleted, the backlash on social media was swift, with fans expressing disappointment in Burna Boy's jab at Davido. Some users criticised the move as childish and predicted a potential retaliation from Davido.

One Nnena on Instagram said: "Soon you all will be up in David’s sleeve . This is so low and ch!ldish because I don’t know how he got in this intersection. Not nice." And another user said: "Burna just trolled Davido, nobody saw anything wrong about it. Just wait till OBO Returns the favour the internet will be on fire." Another user said, "Now he is directly trolling Davido...as much as I love Burna, I'm not supporting this his fish behaviour."

More reactions from social media users, calling Burna Boy out
More reactions from social media users, calling Burna Boy out Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy also responded to an X user's tweet, which pointed out that the troll had changed his display picture from Davido to Burna Boy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy reacts a the troll changing his display picture to a picture of himself
Burna Boy reacts a the troll changing his display picture to a picture of himself Pulse Nigeria

Amid the outrage across social media because of Burna Boy's jab at Davido, Burna hinted at his phone being taken from him, saying "Won tun ti gba phone, until next time."

Burna Boy's tweet [X/Burnaboy]
Burna Boy's tweet [X/Burnaboy] Pulse Nigeria

It is worthy of note that back in October 2023, the singer had stated that his management did not allow him to have access to his X account because "the ground will elevate."

In his words, "If I had access to my account everywhere would be shaking every day. The ground will be elevating based on my feelings and I don't like disrespect on the internet and they always try to disrespect me on the internet. So my management does not let me have access, if not then the ground will elevate. I will spend too much time there, honestly, I will spend a lot of time there."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Kageni shares DM from Diane Warren who wrote hits for Rihanna & Beyonce

Maina Kageni shares DM from Diane Warren who wrote hits for Rihanna & Beyonce

Anastacia Mukabwa opens up about lifelong battle with asthma & divine healing

Anastacia Mukabwa opens up about lifelong battle with asthma & divine healing

The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

Reason Vinnie Baite silently quit Milele FM & the row he has with Media Max

Reason Vinnie Baite silently quit Milele FM & the row he has with Media Max

Fans get front-row view of Ghost Mulee's early life, 1st job netted him Sh70 per day

Fans get front-row view of Ghost Mulee's early life, 1st job netted him Sh70 per day

Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

Citizen TV pressured to explain cancellation of controversial show after 1 episode

Henry Cavill reignites sex scenes discourse for 2024: 'They're overused these days'

Henry Cavill reignites sex scenes discourse for 2024: 'They're overused these days'

Miracle Baby turns to Kenyans again as 3rd surgery bill hits Sh1.6M

Miracle Baby turns to Kenyans again as 3rd surgery bill hits Sh1.6M

I don't have a problem with Sheebah but it doesn't mean we can hug - Cindy

I don't have a problem with Sheebah but it doesn't mean we can hug - Cindy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Janet Mbugua

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports