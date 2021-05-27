Special history behind June Ruto's wedding venue

The address 97a Koitobos Road, Karen is a four-acre piece of land that houses a multi million palatial home which the DP lived in right before he became the country’s second in command.

While he still owns the property, its use has changed in the last one year. Ruto turned the home into an exclusive guest house in 2019.

The property now serves as an executive wing of the Weston Hotel which is located along Lang’ata Road.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to insiders aware of the renovations that were done, the home was turned into a state of the art facility with a presidential suite.

The residence has several houses including two 3 bedroom maisonettes, for the housekeeper, security officers and other staff.

“In his hustler spirit, he decided that the house could give him a coin or two for the family instead of letting it stay unoccupied,” one of his aides told the Standard in 2019.

Access is only given to VIP clientele, Ruto’s visiting guests or when he wants to conduct private meetings.

“Essentially, it is a Weston Annex of sorts, it is meant for the VIPs, the kind of guests who want exclusivity and serenity away from the city,” said another source.

Just metres away from the house is Giraffe Manor which is considered one of the world’s most instagrammed destinations.

Ruto moved out of the house to live in the official government house which was already complete by the time he was elected as DP.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, after Jubilee came to power, Ruto was hesitant to move into his official house.

The DP seems to have a knack for investments in the hospitality industry given the amount of money he has invested.