The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

Charles Ouma

Honestly I'm losing it. Depression is eating me slowly from inside. Pray for me - Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto
Thee Pluto

Popular content creator Robert Ndegwa Kamau, popularly known as Thee Pluto has raised concerns on his mental wellbeing.

Recommended articles

The You Tuber behind the popular Thee Pluto show shared that he is battling depression without delving into the details.

Pluto took to his InstaStories to share his tribulaions and appealed for prayers from his fans.

He noted that he is fighting a brave battle but expressed concerns that his battle against depression is not an easy one.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Honestly I'm losing it. Depression is eating me slowly from inside. Pray for me," Thee Pluto wrote.

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help
I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help Pulse Live Kenya

Most recently, the celebrity content creator came under pressure from a section of critics who claimed that his popular Thee Pluto show is stage-managed.

READ: Thee Pluto finally goes to church, here is why

US-based content creator, Andrew Kibe was also on his case with allegations that the 23-year is raising a child that does not belong to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibe has on several occasions urged Pluto to take a DNA test after he welcomed his first child with lover Felicity Shiru on November 4, 2022.

The mother of one reacted to Kibe’s statement during an interactive session with her fans, opting not to address the matter further.

Kibe alisema mufanye DNA. Mtafanya kweli (Kibe asked that you conduct DNA test. Will you do so),” a fan asked Felicity to which she responded by laughing off the matter, noting that she did not want to comment on the same.

😂😂Acha nisiongee vibaya,” Felicity responded.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  2. Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  3. Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation's suicide prevention and crisis helpline 0800 723 253 (Free, nationwide service)
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Rapper Nonini in mourning

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

Meet Denis Humphrey: 'Sultana' series actor who eats monkeys

Meet Denis Humphrey: 'Sultana' series actor who eats monkeys

Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Real or skit? Fans question legitimacy of Awinja's wedding to Osoro

Teacher Wanjiku, Victor Ber gush over all-grown daughter as she turns 20

Teacher Wanjiku, Victor Ber gush over all-grown daughter as she turns 20

Nandy calls out Wasafi Media for continuous criticism [Audio]

Nandy calls out Wasafi Media for continuous criticism [Audio]

Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

Kate Actress, Phil Director quell breakup rumours with new video [Watch]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro's Biography: Career, marriage, family & education