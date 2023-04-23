I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

The You Tuber behind the popular Thee Pluto show shared that he is battling depression without delving into the details.

Pluto took to his InstaStories to share his tribulaions and appealed for prayers from his fans.

He noted that he is fighting a brave battle but expressed concerns that his battle against depression is not an easy one.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Honestly I'm losing it. Depression is eating me slowly from inside. Pray for me," Thee Pluto wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Most recently, the celebrity content creator came under pressure from a section of critics who claimed that his popular Thee Pluto show is stage-managed.

US-based content creator, Andrew Kibe was also on his case with allegations that the 23-year is raising a child that does not belong to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibe has on several occasions urged Pluto to take a DNA test after he welcomed his first child with lover Felicity Shiru on November 4, 2022.

The mother of one reacted to Kibe’s statement during an interactive session with her fans, opting not to address the matter further.

“Kibe alisema mufanye DNA. Mtafanya kweli (Kibe asked that you conduct DNA test. Will you do so),” a fan asked Felicity to which she responded by laughing off the matter, noting that she did not want to comment on the same.

“😂😂Acha nisiongee vibaya,” Felicity responded.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

ADVERTISEMENT