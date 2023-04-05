Thee Pluto defends claims that Loyalty Test show is scripted

During an Instagram interaction with his fans, Pluto was asked about his thoughts on Nicki's comments. He replied that he is currently preoccupied with his family and cannot respond at this time.

"Leave those small boys to continue clout chasing for I don't have time to answer them back. I'm busy with my family," Pluto commented.

On his Instagram stories, Pluto posted an additional slide in response to accusations that his shows have been scripted for a long time.

He stated that people have been making such claims for a while now and added that there is no point in watching the show if it is not authentic.

Pluto who had announced that he was going to take a YouTube break suddenly changed his tune on April 4 when he made it clear that he was going to continue filming his shows after taking a long break to concentrate on his family and his other projects.

"Decided! Loyalty Test I'm coming back. We do it the old way too. Campus to campus, street to street. Those trying to put the show down I still want to remind you it was the most watched in 2022!

"And now I'm teaming up with my brothers and sisters in that field and it's going to be huge. Kujeni na theories za kuprove nonsense. The same way politics has no morals, so does social media," Thee Pluto wrote.

Bigfish's statement that pissed off Thee Pluto

Nicki Bigfish, in a conversation with YouTuber Andrew Kibe, expressed his doubts about the authenticity of Thee Pluto's shows, citing the way they are conducted as the reason for his skepticism.

The Loyalty Test, a show hosted by Pluto, involves him checking couples' phones to determine whether one partner is cheating. The majority of the couples featured on the show are caught in the act of cheating on their significant other.

"Niambie ni street gani macouple hupita kila siku. But hio street ma couple wanapita for more than ten years now sijawahi ona. And they are always cheating.

"[Tell me, which street will you find couples passing by every day? I have never seen a street crowded with couples for more than 10 years and they are always cheating]," Bigfish said.