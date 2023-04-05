The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Thee Pluto defends claims that Loyalty Test show is scripted

Fabian Simiyu

Thee Pluto has responded to Nicki Bigfish's criticism of his content, and has also shared an update about his future plans for creating content

Nicki Bigfish (left) and Thee Pluto
Nicki Bigfish (left) and Thee Pluto

Content creator and YouTuber Thee Pluto has responded to fellow content creator Nicki Bigfish's accusations that his Loyalty Test Show is fake while speaking to Andrew Kibe.

Recommended articles

During an Instagram interaction with his fans, Pluto was asked about his thoughts on Nicki's comments. He replied that he is currently preoccupied with his family and cannot respond at this time.

"Leave those small boys to continue clout chasing for I don't have time to answer them back. I'm busy with my family," Pluto commented.

Thee Pluto
Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

On his Instagram stories, Pluto posted an additional slide in response to accusations that his shows have been scripted for a long time.

He stated that people have been making such claims for a while now and added that there is no point in watching the show if it is not authentic.

Pluto who had announced that he was going to take a YouTube break suddenly changed his tune on April 4 when he made it clear that he was going to continue filming his shows after taking a long break to concentrate on his family and his other projects.

"Decided! Loyalty Test I'm coming back. We do it the old way too. Campus to campus, street to street. Those trying to put the show down I still want to remind you it was the most watched in 2022!

Thee Pluto
Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Thee Pluto contemplates leaving social media over overwhelming criticism

"And now I'm teaming up with my brothers and sisters in that field and it's going to be huge. Kujeni na theories za kuprove nonsense. The same way politics has no morals, so does social media," Thee Pluto wrote.

Nicki Bigfish, in a conversation with YouTuber Andrew Kibe, expressed his doubts about the authenticity of Thee Pluto's shows, citing the way they are conducted as the reason for his skepticism.

The Loyalty Test, a show hosted by Pluto, involves him checking couples' phones to determine whether one partner is cheating. The majority of the couples featured on the show are caught in the act of cheating on their significant other.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nicki Bigfish
Nicki Bigfish Pulse Live Kenya

"Niambie ni street gani macouple hupita kila siku. But hio street ma couple wanapita for more than ten years now sijawahi ona. And they are always cheating.

"[Tell me, which street will you find couples passing by every day? I have never seen a street crowded with couples for more than 10 years and they are always cheating]," Bigfish said.

Similar to Thee Pluto, Nicki Bigfish is also a content creator who films his content on the streets. His focus has been on creating pranks involving unsuspecting passersby since 2009.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The Range Rover standard: Why Harmonize won't talk to some EA artists

The Range Rover standard: Why Harmonize won't talk to some EA artists

Radio Jambo presenter Gidi celebrates impressive milestone at University of Texas

Radio Jambo presenter Gidi celebrates impressive milestone at University of Texas

Thee Pluto defends claims that Loyalty Test show is scripted

Thee Pluto defends claims that Loyalty Test show is scripted

NTV's James Smart, Oliver Mathenge promoted in raft of newsroom changes

NTV's James Smart, Oliver Mathenge promoted in raft of newsroom changes

Anerlisa Muigai's tips for choosing the right baby daddy

Anerlisa Muigai's tips for choosing the right baby daddy

'Angie Baddie' TikToker explains how she deals with online body shamers

'Angie Baddie' TikToker explains how she deals with online body shamers

Karen Nyamu slams fans criticising relationship with Samidoh in witty comebacks

Karen Nyamu slams fans criticising relationship with Samidoh in witty comebacks

Azziad's explanation for no more personal portrait purchases

Azziad's explanation for no more personal portrait purchases

Milly Wa Jesus claims husband, Kabi, is the most loved husband in Kenya

Milly Wa Jesus claims husband, Kabi, is the most loved husband in Kenya

Pulse Sports

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili

Tony Wamalwa was declared the winner after eating 2 kgs of ugali in 35 mins

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 kg in 35 minutes [Video]