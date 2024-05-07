The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kelvin Kinuthia gets real on gender, spirituality & baby plans

Lynet Okumu

'Nikitaka kuhave kids it's very easy," - TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia on when he'll finally have kids

TikToker Kinuthia
TikToker Kinuthia

Kenyan TikToker and cross-dresser, Kelvin Kinuthia, recently opened up about some personal aspects of his life during a Q &A session with fans on his YouTube channel. Here's a breakdown of what he shared:

Recommended articles

Many fans have been curious about Kinuthia's gender identity, to which he responded that people should stick to the gender they already know him as, without questioning further.

"Si I think this is normal so hata hakuna mtu anfaa kumiuliza mimi ni gender gani... Wewe ile gender unajua I am, just stick to that. Usiende kwa ingine," he said.

TikToker Kinuthia
TikToker Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised feeling comfortable with his choices, even when dressing in female attire while being called by his male name, Kinuthia.

"Huwa sifeel weird because si ni mimi nimeamua na kichwa yangu mzuri nitavaa wig, nitavaa dress na nitoke nje? Why should I feel weird?" he said.

He explained that names are not limited by gender and that he feels no discomfort in expressing himself authentically.

"Kitu watu hawahaelewi ni that even a girl can also be called Kinuthia. Could be a sir name ama jina yake ya tatu. Kuna watu wanaitwa na jina ya their fathers. Mi sionangi kiwa big deal because it's a name of a person," he said.

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Kinuthia expressed openness to the idea of having children but emphasised the importance of timing.

He jokingly mentioned that fans would know he's ready for kids when they see him buying multiple cars and building his own house.

While he expressed interest in having children in the future, he preferred not to be asked how he would have the children.

"Mbona mmeuliza hiyo swali? Si nikitaka tu kuhave kids its very easy. Yes I would really like to have my own kids in the future, when am ready. Mkiona nimenunua a collection of three cars and nimejenga nyumb ayangu mjue sasa am ready...But it's maybe one or two. Lakini msiniulize aje," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Kinuthia
TikToker Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

In a surprising revelation, Kinuthia shared that he considers himself a very prayerful person.

Despite not actively participating in organized religion, he believes in God and values his faith.

Kinuthia attributed his belief in God and the blessings he's received to his prayerful nature, highlighting the importance of spirituality in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think am the most prayerful person. Na hata pia things that God has done for me should tell you that am one of the most prayerful people I know. Najijua kivyangu. I might not go to church or do things for church but for me, I know I believe in God and I acknowledge Jesus higher," he said.

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Rubadiri posing at CNN studio

Details of Victoria Rubadiri's new role & TV show on CNN

Manzi wa Kibera and the late Samuel Nzuki Ndunda aka Fundi Kijana

Manzi Wa Kibera's ex quietly laid to rest: Why family excluded her from the ceremony

A timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef that began in 2013

In 9 songs, a history of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef

Oparanya's new catch Mary Biketi

Oparanya's new catch gives her views on his other wives