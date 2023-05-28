TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

The clash which started a few days ago when Lulu wondered who Nyako is during a TikTok session with Sultana actress Mwanasha Johari.

A curious Lulu asked "Ni mshosho?" before diverting to a different conversation and this did not impress the content creator who fired back in a TikTok video.

The content creator told Lulu not to mention her name as she is in Europe while she is in Kenya and that is the difference between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't care about your position, respect people. Eti don't address her, like I'm apiece of trash. I'm not even worth her time.

"Shosho. Mimi ni shosho na sijakataa. Sasa mnatakaje? I'm old, yes. So am I your mother? I'm not your mother so mind your business," Nyako said.

She alleged repeatedly that she is the only Luo woman to have succeeded in Europe.

Pulse Live Kenya

A few hours later, the content creator has now apologized to the acclaimed journalist and asked her fans to forgive her for acting irrationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To my followers, poleni sana for my reckless behaviour, to my subscribers I'm sorry for my reckless response. To the queen of Citizen TV, Lulu Hassan, I reacted in the heat of the moment and I am asking the people that I have hurt out there with my behaviour to find a place in their hearts to forgive me," Nyako stated.

She added that being human, she will make several mistakes but will always apologize when wrong.

"I will apologise one million times on TikTok, so long as I am alive, I am bound to rub shoulders with a lot of people, I am not perfect. As much as I felt offended by that video. I'm going to be the bigger person here and apologise to my fans," she added.