
TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

Charles Ouma

Pilot Nyako has apologized to Lulu Hassan after a video where she angrily lectured the Citizen TV journalist

A collage of Lulu Hassan and TikToker Nyako


TikTok content creator Pilot Nyako has apologized to media personality, Lulu Hassan after her outburst in which she lectured the Citizen TV news anchor angrily.

The clash which started a few days ago when Lulu wondered who Nyako is during a TikTok session with Sultana actress Mwanasha Johari.

A curious Lulu asked "Ni mshosho?" before diverting to a different conversation and this did not impress the content creator who fired back in a TikTok video.

The content creator told Lulu not to mention her name as she is in Europe while she is in Kenya and that is the difference between them.

"I don't care about your position, respect people. Eti don't address her, like I'm apiece of trash. I'm not even worth her time.

"Shosho. Mimi ni shosho na sijakataa. Sasa mnatakaje? I'm old, yes. So am I your mother? I'm not your mother so mind your business," Nyako said.

She alleged repeatedly that she is the only Luo woman to have succeeded in Europe.

Lulu Hassan (left) and Nyako
Lulu Hassan (left) and Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

A few hours later, the content creator has now apologized to the acclaimed journalist and asked her fans to forgive her for acting irrationally.

"To my followers, poleni sana for my reckless behaviour, to my subscribers I'm sorry for my reckless response. To the queen of Citizen TV, Lulu Hassan, I reacted in the heat of the moment and I am asking the people that I have hurt out there with my behaviour to find a place in their hearts to forgive me," Nyako stated.

READ: TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

She added that being human, she will make several mistakes but will always apologize when wrong.

"I will apologise one million times on TikTok, so long as I am alive, I am bound to rub shoulders with a lot of people, I am not perfect. As much as I felt offended by that video. I'm going to be the bigger person here and apologise to my fans," she added.

"I pray for wisdom, I think that is what I lack, I lack wisdom. Lulu Hassan find it in your heart to forgive me lakini angalia wale watu unafanya nao kazi. Look your surrounding those people can mislead you. As professional as you are, the team around you can make or break you," she added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
