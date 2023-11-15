Sheryl Gabriella admits chemistry with Kabugi sometimes block potential suitors

In an interview with Nicholas Kioko on November 15, Sheryl opened up about the complexities she faces in the realm of dating and the misconceptions surrounding her connection with Kabugi, her on-screen partner.

Sheryl Gabriella's struggles to find a committed man

Sheryl began by expressing her surprise at the difficulty she has faced in finding a committed man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite her popularity and vibrant social media presence, she revealed that the quest for a lasting relationship has been challenging.

Sheryl pointed out that their on-screen performances, marked by convincing chemistry, often lead fans to mistake their connection for something more intimate.

The confusion arising from their professional collaboration spills over into their personal lives, making it challenging for Sheryl to establish romantic relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't know what it is. Even I am wondering because I should have found someone by now. I guess people still don't believe that Kabugi and I are not dating. I guess it's that," she shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sheryl Gabriella addresses suitors afraid of Kabugi

Sheryl also addressed the situation where potential suitors might be interested but hesitant due to her on-screen partner Kabugi.

ADVERTISEMENT

She admitted that she had encountered such a scenario in the past but clarified the nature of her relationship with Kabugi to the interested party. However, the suitor chose to leave despite the clarification.

"Yes, I was once in such a situation, but I cleared it up with the guy. He still left anyway," Sheryl revealed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sheryl Gabriela's challenges as a single mom looking for love

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation delved into the challenges Sheryl encounters as a single mother in the dating world.

She disclosed that some potential partners prefer individuals without children, and others are intimidated by her celebrity status.

"Being a single mom adds another layer of complexity. Some people prefer to date individuals without kids. Plus, there's the intimidation factor – when they see a celebrity, they might think, 'I can't possibly date her,'" Sheryl elaborated.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheryl Gabriella debunks misconceptions

Sheryl debunked the misconception that she might be hiding a private relationship, emphasising that her commitment to her son and her career is her current focus.

She encouraged those interested in getting to know her to look past assumptions and give the possibility of a connection a chance.