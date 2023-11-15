The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sheryl Gabriella admits chemistry with Kabugi sometimes block potential suitors

Lynet Okumu

Sheryl Gabriella acknowledges that work chemistry with Kabugi sometimes affects her dating life, shares the struggles of finding a man

Content Creator Sheryl Gabriella
Content Creator Sheryl Gabriella

Content creator and TikToker Sheryll Gabriella, known for her engaging on-screen performances, recently shared insights into her struggles in finding a committed relationship.

In an interview with Nicholas Kioko on November 15, Sheryl opened up about the complexities she faces in the realm of dating and the misconceptions surrounding her connection with Kabugi, her on-screen partner.

Sheryl began by expressing her surprise at the difficulty she has faced in finding a committed man.

Sheryl Gabriella
Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

Despite her popularity and vibrant social media presence, she revealed that the quest for a lasting relationship has been challenging.

Sheryl pointed out that their on-screen performances, marked by convincing chemistry, often lead fans to mistake their connection for something more intimate.

The confusion arising from their professional collaboration spills over into their personal lives, making it challenging for Sheryl to establish romantic relationships.

"I don't know what it is. Even I am wondering because I should have found someone by now. I guess people still don't believe that Kabugi and I are not dating. I guess it's that," she shared.

Sheryl Gabriella
Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

Sheryl also addressed the situation where potential suitors might be interested but hesitant due to her on-screen partner Kabugi.

She admitted that she had encountered such a scenario in the past but clarified the nature of her relationship with Kabugi to the interested party. However, the suitor chose to leave despite the clarification.

"Yes, I was once in such a situation, but I cleared it up with the guy. He still left anyway," Sheryl revealed.

Content Creators Sheryl Gabriella & Kabugi
Content Creators Sheryl Gabriella & Kabugi Pulse Live Kenya

The conversation delved into the challenges Sheryl encounters as a single mother in the dating world.

She disclosed that some potential partners prefer individuals without children, and others are intimidated by her celebrity status.

"Being a single mom adds another layer of complexity. Some people prefer to date individuals without kids. Plus, there's the intimidation factor – when they see a celebrity, they might think, 'I can't possibly date her,'" Sheryl elaborated.

Content Creator Sheryl Gabriella
Content Creator Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya
Sheryl debunked the misconception that she might be hiding a private relationship, emphasising that her commitment to her son and her career is her current focus.

She encouraged those interested in getting to know her to look past assumptions and give the possibility of a connection a chance.

"Some people assume I'm hiding a relationship or that it's impossible to date a celebrity. It's tough... I guess I'm one of those unlucky ladies born to work and take care of her son. But along the way, I believe I'll find someone," she shared optimistically.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
