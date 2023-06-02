The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Dorcas Agambila

Following the passing of the legendary singer Tina Turner on May 24, the question arises as to who will inherit her substantial estate, estimated to be worth around $250 million.

Tina-Turnerrr and her husband
Turner's husband, German music executive Erwin Bach, is expected to receive approximately half of her fortune.

Turner and Bach tied the knot a decade ago after a long-term relationship that began in the 1980s.

Throughout her health struggles, including a stroke in 2013 and her battle with intestinal cancer, Bach stood by her side. In a selfless act, he also donated one of his kidneys to Tina Turner in 2017, saving her life.

While complications may arise due to Tina Turner not having any biological descendants, Afida, the daughter-in-law of Tina Turner and widow of late son Ronnie, expressed her belief that the remaining portion of the fortune will go to the family.

Tina Turner had raised her first husband Ike Turner's two sons from a previous relationship as her own, providing financial support to one of them for medical treatment.

Fortunately, it seems unlikely that there will be any inheritance disputes over Tina Turner's estate. Reports indicate that she took proactive measures in recent years to avoid potential family conflicts, finalizing a comprehensive plan in 2021 to ensure all loose ends were tied up.

As the world mourns the loss of a music icon, the focus now turns to the future distribution of Tina Turner's considerable wealth, with her devoted husband expected to play a significant role in her legacy.

