Trevor Noah talks cancelling Ugandan show

From America to South Africa; India to London…he went on about his experiences, eliciting roars of laughter each time.

Coming to Uganda, a country that has given him endless comedy fodder on his Daily Show set and his stand-up, Noah took the audience back to 2017 when he says he planned a trip to the East African nation, but was later forced to cancel due to the stringent terms.

Noah reportedly revealed that he was “invited to perform in Uganda but the promotor warned him that he cannot joke about President Yoweri Museveni or be gay.

And his gayness he said could be determined “by the way he looks while jumping over a puddle or how he walks down a steep hill.”

Noah was rumoured back in 2017 that he was to have a show in Uganda. The rumour was peddled among others by comedian Patrick Salvado.

The South African comic was forced to respond to the reports, clarifying on social media that he had no such trip planned.

But with many Ugandans taking to Twitter begging him to come, Noah promised to find time and travel to Uganda, which, however, never materialised.

