The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trevor Noah talks cancelling Ugandan show

Samson Waswa

Trevor Noah blew the roof off the O2 Arena in London on Friday in his latest stand-up tour dubbed “Off The Record.

Trevor Noah at the O2 in London
Trevor Noah at the O2 in London

The gifted South African and former Daily Show host had the 20,000-strong audience in stitches as he told tales about the time spent on numerous continents.

Recommended articles

From America to South Africa; India to London…he went on about his experiences, eliciting roars of laughter each time.

Coming to Uganda, a country that has given him endless comedy fodder on his Daily Show set and his stand-up, Noah took the audience back to 2017 when he says he planned a trip to the East African nation, but was later forced to cancel due to the stringent terms.

Noah reportedly revealed that he was “invited to perform in Uganda but the promotor warned him that he cannot joke about President Yoweri Museveni or be gay.

ADVERTISEMENT

And his gayness he said could be determined “by the way he looks while jumping over a puddle or how he walks down a steep hill.”

Noah was rumoured back in 2017 that he was to have a show in Uganda. The rumour was peddled among others by comedian Patrick Salvado.

The South African comic was forced to respond to the reports, clarifying on social media that he had no such trip planned.

But with many Ugandans taking to Twitter begging him to come, Noah promised to find time and travel to Uganda, which, however, never materialised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian this weekend had three shows in London for the Off the Record tour, and another in Glasgow earlier in the week.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Basketmouth is leaving comedy in 5 years to focus on music, filmmaking

Basketmouth is leaving comedy in 5 years to focus on music, filmmaking

Trevor Noah talks cancelling Ugandan show

Trevor Noah talks cancelling Ugandan show

Daddie Marto & Koku Lwanga considering vasectomy & tubal ligation after 3 babies

Daddie Marto & Koku Lwanga considering vasectomy & tubal ligation after 3 babies

Zuchu sheds tears as she enjoys romantic moments & birthday treat with Diamond

Zuchu sheds tears as she enjoys romantic moments & birthday treat with Diamond

Music legend Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon

Music legend Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon

My happily ever after makes every moment magical – Zia Bett gushes over Nyashinski

My happily ever after makes every moment magical – Zia Bett gushes over Nyashinski

Eric Omondi refuses to help broke Magix Enga, explains his reasons

Eric Omondi refuses to help broke Magix Enga, explains his reasons

Elsa Majimbo offers Sh153K to Kenyan critics with video of her alleged remarks

Elsa Majimbo offers Sh153K to Kenyan critics with video of her alleged remarks

I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

I would be dead & my daughter in rehab – Edday Nderitu reveals, praises Bernice

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results