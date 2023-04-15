The sports category has moved to a new website.

Trio Mio breaks silence after losing IG account to hackers

Fabian Simiyu

Trio Mio addressed his fans shortly after his Instagram account was hacked

Singer Trio Mio has revealed that his Instagram account has been hacked, and he is currently working to regain control of the handle that is currently being accessed by unauthorized personnel.

The rapper, through the Trouble Music page, broke the news and advised his fans not to interact with any information that may be shared on his page.

"Dear fans and supporters, I am writing this message to inform you that my Instagram account has been compromised and is currently under the control of an authorized person.

"I want to assure you that I'm taking all necessary steps to regain control of my account as soon as possible. I have reported the issue to Instagram and I am working closely with their team to resolve the matter. However, in the meantime I want to warn all of my fans and supporters to be cautious of any interactions with my account," read part of the statement.

Trio Mio has warned his fans to be cautious of any messages or information that may be shared on his account, as it may not be him who is doing so.

The rapper has advised people not to share any information or money if the hackers ask for it through his account.

"Please be aware that any messages or posts from this account may not be from me. I advise you to ignore any suspicious messages or requests from this account and do not share any personal information or send money to anyone claiming to be me," Trio stated.

He concluded by apologizing for any inconvenience caused and thanked his loyal supporters for standing with him during this challenging time.

Trio Mio has joined the list of several Kenyan celebrities who have lost their accounts to hackers under unclear circumstances.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
