Trio Mio reveals why he didn't tell Kenyans his KCSE results

Fabian Simiyu

Trio Mio is yet to reveal what he scored in KCSE

Rapper Trio Mio
Kenyan rapper Trio Mio has finally opened up as to why he didn't share his KCSE results publicly when the CS for education unveiled the much-anticipated outcome for the 2022 Form 4 leavers.

While speaking to YouTuber Nicholas Kioko moments after landing from Dubai at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Trio Mio made it clear that Kenyans know him because of his music and not his studies.

"Bro sikukataa kusema results. Kwani mnadai kunilipia fee ya Uni nini? Acheni hizo mabuda. Shughulikeni na maisha yenu. Mimi hamkunijua ju ya darasa. Mlinijua ju ya music and I know I'm good at what I'm doing. So cheki bro, maisha ni yangu, me sipangwingwi.

Rapper Trio Mio
READ: Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

"[Brother, I didn't refuse to share my results with people. Do you guys want to pay my University fee? Concentrate on your life. You didn't know me because of my classes but because of my music and I know that I'm good at what I'm doing. It's my life and you can't control me]," said Trio Mio.

When the results were announced back in January 2023, no one knew the correct grade that Trio got and there were many different speculations as to what the rapper had attained in KCSE.

His mother addressed the issue and told those who were eagerly waiting for his son to fail that Trio had passed his exams but she failed to name the grade also just like her son.

I don’t know why my son is attracting such fake attention on Twitter. Tell KOT to chill and relax. We are printing and releasing the results for you in due time. So guys, keep calm. Stop writing the garbage about my son," said Trio's mother.

Rapper Trio Mio
Trio Mio is among the most successful young artists in Kenya and he happens to have performed abroad ahead of other veteran Kenyan artists after flying to Dubai for a show on March 4, 2023.

The youngster has revealed that the experience was nice and that he was received warmly by other Kenyans who live in Dubai.

He added that the flow was smooth just as he and his team had planned and that people really enjoyed the show.

