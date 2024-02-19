The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ugandan music made me the artist I am, says Sauti Sol’s Bien

Samson Waswa

Kenyan artist Bien heaped praises last week onto Ugandan artists for shaping his music career.

Bien performing in Kampala
Bien performing in Kampala

The talented vocalist and member of the boy-band Sauti Sol admitted last Thursday, to learning a great deal from Ugandan legendary artists.

Recommended articles

It was mostly Ugandan music that made me the musician that I am today,” Bien said at his concert held at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

I am grateful for your existence as a country and as a people, and for what you’ve done for this continent. I love you.”

During the love-themed concert, Bien performed up to five Ugandan songs including Mbozi Za’malwa which Bebe Cool did in 2018 with Sauti Sol, Jose Chamelone’s Mama Mia and Jamila, as well as Obsessions’ Jangu.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bien excited the crowd with a guitar performance
Bien excited the crowd with a guitar performance pulse uganda

Earlier, before the concert, Bien paid tribute to Jose Chameleone during a radio interview, saying he has inspired him his whole life.

He also performed during the radio show, Chameleone's Valu Valu describing him as a “legendary artiste” and “Someone who has inspired me all my life, as an artiste”

Aside from the Ugandan music, Bien put on a thrilling show of his solo hits such as True Love, Sex and Marijuana – which he said he wrote for a Ugandan woman –, Chikwere, as well as the old hits by Sauti Sol.

The concert dubbed “A Night With Bien” was organised by Malembe Entertainment and hosted by rapper and radio host Timothy Code and NRG radio host Zion Kente.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

Wilbroda's checklist for a potential partner & what she would offer in return

Wilbroda's checklist for a potential partner & what she would offer in return

Ugandan music made me the artist I am, says Sauti Sol’s Bien

Ugandan music made me the artist I am, says Sauti Sol’s Bien

Akuku Danger gives update after weeks in hospital battling Sickle Cell condition [Video]

Akuku Danger gives update after weeks in hospital battling Sickle Cell condition [Video]

Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties

Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers

Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

William Getumbe

Kisii Gospel singer William Getumbe under fire for 'blasphemy' in new song

Swaleh Mdoe

Tafakari ya Babu: Swaleh Mdoe's tale on how lady cheated on hubby with a guard goes viral

Renowned media personality Joyce Gituro

Radio queen Joyce Gituro recounts being carjacked by a fan in Nairobi