Ugandan music made me the artist I am, says Sauti Sol’s Bien

“It was mostly Ugandan music that made me the musician that I am today,” Bien said at his concert held at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

“I am grateful for your existence as a country and as a people, and for what you’ve done for this continent. I love you.”

During the love-themed concert, Bien performed up to five Ugandan songs including Mbozi Za’malwa which Bebe Cool did in 2018 with Sauti Sol, Jose Chamelone’s Mama Mia and Jamila, as well as Obsessions’ Jangu.

Earlier, before the concert, Bien paid tribute to Jose Chameleone during a radio interview, saying he has inspired him his whole life.

He also performed during the radio show, Chameleone's Valu Valu describing him as a “legendary artiste” and “Someone who has inspired me all my life, as an artiste”

Aside from the Ugandan music, Bien put on a thrilling show of his solo hits such as True Love, Sex and Marijuana – which he said he wrote for a Ugandan woman –, Chikwere, as well as the old hits by Sauti Sol.