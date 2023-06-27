The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

Fabian Simiyu

U.K. promoter alleges that Zari loves being pampered.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Businesswoman Zari Hassan has found herself in the midst of controversy after a U.K. promoter came forward to reveal details of their arrangement, following Zari's accusations regarding a failed show in Birmingham.

Recommended articles

The promoter, Lady Naa has taken a stance to clarify the situation, asserting that there was an agreement between her and Zari.

According to their arrangement, the promoter would obtain a visa for Zari's husband, Shakib Cham, and cover the expenses using a portion of Zari's payment.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Zari claps back at critics claiming she married Shakib Lutaaya due to pressure

The promoter further claimed that the delayed start of the show was due to Zari's fondness for being pampered.

"I was introduced to her by Diamond. I treated her as a family, I stood up for her, I thought everything we do was a family thing," Lady Naa said.

Naa said that she set up the show after Zari approached her considering that she had been banned in U.K. in 2018.

"Zari had been banned in 2018, at the time, it was a visit and not a work permit and she had come for a club party, she was put on detection for five hour, she was allowed to be in London for three days but was not banned," Naa said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zari Hassan and Shakib
Zari Hassan and Shakib Pulse Live Kenya

Naa concluded that they had entered into a business arrangement for the recent U.K. show, and as part of it, she facilitated Zari's visa.

She also mentioned that she had requested Zari to arrange a visa for Shakib and deduct the expenses from their payments for the white party.

However, Naa clarified that she cannot cover the costs for Shakib as she doesn't see him as a star and holds no significance to him in any way.

Shakib and Zari Hassan
Shakib and Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Zari took to Instagram to update her fans, apologizing for her absence at the show and stating that the promoter had not fulfilled some of their obligations.

She expressed her disappointment with the situation, mentioning that she was waiting in her hotel room but unfortunately, the promised arrangements were not honored.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

Did Victoria Kimani perform for 200K people in a 80K-capacity stadium?

Did Victoria Kimani perform for 200K people in a 80K-capacity stadium?

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'