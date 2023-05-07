The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Lynet Okumu

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with Shakib Cham Lutaaya before the death of her husband Ivan Ssemwanga

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband
Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with Shakib Cham Lutaaya before the death of her husband.

Recommended articles

During an interview with Ugandan media, Zari strongly denied allegations that Shakib had been employed as a watchman by her late husband, Ivan Ssemwanga, and that they started dating before her husband died.

Addressing the issue, she clarified that Shakib had never been employed by Ivan, her, or any of their companies

"We need to address this. I've seen people saying that Shakib used to be our gateman. That he used to work for Ivan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To set the record straight, Shakib has never worked for Ivan. Shakib was never our gateman while I was with Ivan. Shakib never worked for Ivan or me or any of our companies," Zari said.

Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya
Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari denies being a Musoga, netizens reject receipts

She admitted to having dated Shakib in the past, but they eventually went their separate ways.

However, fate brought them back together, and after reuniting one year later, they decided to tie the knot. Zari emphasized the role of destiny in their reunion, stating that it was a result of a higher power at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I dated Shakib way back and then we went separate ways. I don't know how we found each other again. And then coming back together one year later and it's like 'you know what? I am gonna make you my wife'.

"That's it. We didn't talk for a while then all over a sudden we come back together a year after getting back together and we get married. If it's not God, I mean what do you call that?" she said.

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband
Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari claps back at critics claiming she married Shakib Lutaaya due to pressure

In October 2022, Zari Hassan took to social media to celebrate her fourth anniversary with Shakib. The revelation meant that their relationship began in October 2018, a math that their fans do not see adding up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zari, who is known for her lavish lifestyle and high-profile relationships, has been in the public eye for many years.

She was previously married to late Ivan Ssemwanga, with whom she had three children, and later to Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, with whom she had two children.

In April 2023, Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham Lutaaya sealed their love in a simple and intimate Muslim wedding.

Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya
Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Video: Shakib puts a ring on Zari's ring finger

The couple exchanged vows while kneeling on the floor, surrounded by only a select few attendees.

Zari even announced her new marital status on social media, embracing her husband's surname and proudly referring to herself as Mrs. Lutaaya.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa's receives Sh600,000 cash

Colonel Mustafa's receives Sh600,000 cash

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently