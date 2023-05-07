Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

During an interview with Ugandan media, Zari strongly denied allegations that Shakib had been employed as a watchman by her late husband, Ivan Ssemwanga, and that they started dating before her husband died.

Addressing the issue, she clarified that Shakib had never been employed by Ivan, her, or any of their companies

"We need to address this. I've seen people saying that Shakib used to be our gateman. That he used to work for Ivan.

"To set the record straight, Shakib has never worked for Ivan. Shakib was never our gateman while I was with Ivan. Shakib never worked for Ivan or me or any of our companies," Zari said.

She admitted to having dated Shakib in the past, but they eventually went their separate ways.

However, fate brought them back together, and after reuniting one year later, they decided to tie the knot. Zari emphasized the role of destiny in their reunion, stating that it was a result of a higher power at work.

"I dated Shakib way back and then we went separate ways. I don't know how we found each other again. And then coming back together one year later and it's like 'you know what? I am gonna make you my wife'.

"That's it. We didn't talk for a while then all over a sudden we come back together a year after getting back together and we get married. If it's not God, I mean what do you call that?" she said.

In October 2022, Zari Hassan took to social media to celebrate her fourth anniversary with Shakib. The revelation meant that their relationship began in October 2018, a math that their fans do not see adding up.

Zari, who is known for her lavish lifestyle and high-profile relationships, has been in the public eye for many years.

She was previously married to late Ivan Ssemwanga, with whom she had three children, and later to Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, with whom she had two children.

Private wedding

In April 2023, Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham Lutaaya sealed their love in a simple and intimate Muslim wedding.

The couple exchanged vows while kneeling on the floor, surrounded by only a select few attendees.