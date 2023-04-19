Zari claps back at critics claiming she married Shakib Lutaaya due to pressure

Zari addressed these claims through series of videos on her social media pages , stating that people are saying she had a traditional Islamic wedding known as Nikkah just because someone else in another country got married.

"Everything is in place. It's not because of pressure. Just because someone else in another East African country got married now no more people are going to get married?" Zari questioned.

Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to say that Shakib, her new husband, did not just wake up and decide to marry her out of pressure.

Zari said that when it comes to her, people always find reasons to criticize her just because she is living her own life.

"Why is it when it comes to me there is always an issue?" She questioned.

According to Zari, she is living in her own lane, and people should stop projecting their misery onto her.

She revealed that last year, Shakib jokingly said he wanted to marry her. During Ramadan, when he visited South Africa, he arranged everything with the Sheikh, and in 48 hours, everything was ready.

"Shakib did not just wake up and decided to marry me out of pressure, just because someone in another country got married. It is not a competition. Was that the first person to get married?" she asked?

The couple got married in a private ceremony held in South Africa, and a video of the ceremony was shared on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya