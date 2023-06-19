The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari embraces Shakib's 1st child, promises him another

Lynet Okumu

Zari Hassan has acknowledged & embraced Shakib's child from a previous relationship

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan recently took to her Insta stories to wish her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, a happy Father's Day.

Recommended articles

In her heartfelt message on Sunday 18, Zari expressed the desire to have a baby with him, while also acknowledging his child from a previous relationship.

This announcement comes after their private and low-key Islamic wedding, known as a Nikkah ceremony, which took place in South Africa in April 2023.

Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Zari talks 'white wedding' with Shakib, respect for Diamond during Tanzania trip

In a previous interview, Zari shared that her marriage to Shakib marked her first legal union.

Despite her previous relationships with the late Ivan Ssemwanga and Diamond Platnumz, neither of them had officially married her after introducing her to their families.

The ceremony with Shakib solidify their bond in a legal and recognized manner.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan and her husband Shakib Lutaaya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Zari Hassan reveals Shakib's simple bride price that she asked for

Zari and Shakib's relationship has faced scrutiny and criticism due to their age difference. However, Zari has been quick to defend their love, stating that Shakib is not a child but a mature adult capable of making his own decisions.

She addressed the age gap, emphasizing that love knows no boundaries and that their happiness should not be hindered by societal judgments.

ADVERTISEMENT
Zari and Shakib
Zari and Shakib Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the skepticism and negativity surrounding their relationship, Zari and Shakib have proved their critics wrong.

Their love has flourished, and they continue to showcase their affection and unity on social media.

Despite having two kids with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, Zari did not send her baby daddy any sweet wishes to mark the special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zari and Diamond broke up in 2018 after four years of what Zari termed as bitter sweet.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah
Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am raising our children on my own - Zari slams Diamond, reveals his only part

She admitted that before calling it quits, she knew Diamond had been unfaithful during but she decided to let things go for the sake of peace.

Ever since their break-up, the couple have been co-parenting their children, Tiffah Dangote and Prince Nillan.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From mitumba to the decks - DJ Gibbz Tha Daqchild's inspiring rise to the top

From mitumba to the decks - DJ Gibbz Tha Daqchild's inspiring rise to the top

Exgee drops visual spectacle for 'Banging' ft Rekless, DJ Kalonje & Koffi Machete

Exgee drops visual spectacle for 'Banging' ft Rekless, DJ Kalonje & Koffi Machete

Zari embraces Shakib's 1st child, promises him another

Zari embraces Shakib's 1st child, promises him another

Why Jimal RohoSafi is confident no one can snatch his girlfriend

Why Jimal RohoSafi is confident no one can snatch his girlfriend

6 celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

6 celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Jua Cali flexes on lady who belittled him during interview

Jua Cali flexes on lady who belittled him during interview

Mark Masai shares 2 valuable learnings 6 months after leaving NTV

Mark Masai shares 2 valuable learnings 6 months after leaving NTV

Viral Akorino lady in tears after boyfriend cheated & dumped her

Viral Akorino lady in tears after boyfriend cheated & dumped her

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

The late Shosh Wa Kinangop

Emotions run high as Shosh Wa Kinangop is laid to rest

Akothee

Details of Akothee's flight that almost claimed her life