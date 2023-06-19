Zari embraces Shakib's 1st child, promises him another

In her heartfelt message on Sunday 18, Zari expressed the desire to have a baby with him, while also acknowledging his child from a previous relationship.

This announcement comes after their private and low-key Islamic wedding, known as a Nikkah ceremony, which took place in South Africa in April 2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Zari's first legal marriage

In a previous interview, Zari shared that her marriage to Shakib marked her first legal union.

Despite her previous relationships with the late Ivan Ssemwanga and Diamond Platnumz, neither of them had officially married her after introducing her to their families.

The ceremony with Shakib solidify their bond in a legal and recognized manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Why Zari & Shakib's relationship faces criticism

Zari and Shakib's relationship has faced scrutiny and criticism due to their age difference. However, Zari has been quick to defend their love, stating that Shakib is not a child but a mature adult capable of making his own decisions.

She addressed the age gap, emphasizing that love knows no boundaries and that their happiness should not be hindered by societal judgments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the skepticism and negativity surrounding their relationship, Zari and Shakib have proved their critics wrong.

Their love has flourished, and they continue to showcase their affection and unity on social media.

Zari snubs Diamond on Father's Day

Despite having two kids with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, Zari did not send her baby daddy any sweet wishes to mark the special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zari and Diamond broke up in 2018 after four years of what Zari termed as bitter sweet.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah Pulse Live Kenya

She admitted that before calling it quits, she knew Diamond had been unfaithful during but she decided to let things go for the sake of peace.