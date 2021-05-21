Sauti Sol elated as Nviiri's makes history on US radio guru's show

Ebro will be hosting Nviiri on The Ebro Show which is available on Apple Music, making the Niko Sawa hitmaker the first Kenyan on the show.

“Today on the Ebro Show I’m talking to Kenyan songwriter Nviiri about his Africa Month playlist and Kitenge EP,” the celebrated radio host announced to which Sauti Sol responded “Let's go Nviiri”

Ebro is an American media executive and radio personality on Hot 97, the most popular hip hop radio in the US. He is regarded as a defining character of New York’s music scene and a trusted voice in the music industry.

The Pombe Sigara hitmaker celebrated Africa Month by curating diverse songs from various musicians in the continent on Apple Music and Deezer streaming platforms.

Pulse Live Kenya

His Niko Sawa song from the Kitenge EP is the number one song in the Nairobi Top 25 chart on Apple Music.

In 2018, Kenyan rapper King Kaka made history by being the first Kenyan musician to be hosted on the Ebro in the Morning show on Hot 97.

King Kaka, who was in the US for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeeper’s event taking place in New York had a chance to be interviewed by Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Rosenberg in their morning show.