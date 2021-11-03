Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

In an update, Ms Sidika made it clear that while going for the breast implants she picked an option that can allow her to breastfeed in future.

“Wale wa; what will her baby feed on since she got her boob surgery done. She can’t breastfeed Blah! Blah!

“You have seen some very healthy nutritious milk coming out of my boobs. Hope y’all; learnt something. So yes I had a breast surgery and I can healthily breastfeed,” said Ms Sidika.

Vera Sidika's post Pulse Live Kenya

The socialite added that’s she will undergo another breast surgery once she is done having kids to ensure that her breasts remain rounder and fuller.

“In fact, after having more kids I’m going for another boob surgery. I need by boobs rounder and fuller once I’m done having kids,” she noted.

Vera and hubby Brown Mauzo welcomed their first child together on October 20, 2021. They named her Asia Brown.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia Pulse Live Kenya

2 Million Breast implants

In September 2020, Ms Sidika disclosed that the breast surgery that got her silicone implants fixed cost her a whooping Sh.2 million.

The bootylicious queen mentioned that she went for the boobs implants in the quest to make her body proportional, because she used to be thick with a flat chest.

“I wasn’t proportional…I used to be thick but not proportional so I just decided to be proportional and added mu Boobs and I at least don’t wear bras anymore…. It costed me $20000 (Sh.2 million). I got it done in Beverly Hills. They are actually good.... Because they don’t interfere with your breasts as you can still breastfeed. The Breast has like a ka-pocket that is empty, so they normally put the implant in that pocket, so it doesn’t interfere with anything in your breasts” shared Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Asked whether she has ever done surgery to increase the size of her butt, Ms Sidika defended herself saying she has been thick since her high school days.