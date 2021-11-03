RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

My breast Implants Cost me Sh. 2 Million - Vera Sidika said in 2020

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Beautypreneur Vera Sidika has said that she can still breastfeed despite undergoing breast surgery (boob job) a few years back.

Recommended articles

In an update, Ms Sidika made it clear that while going for the breast implants she picked an option that can allow her to breastfeed in future.

“Wale wa; what will her baby feed on since she got her boob surgery done. She can’t breastfeed Blah! Blah!

“You have seen some very healthy nutritious milk coming out of my boobs. Hope y’all; learnt something. So yes I had a breast surgery and I can healthily breastfeed,” said Ms Sidika.

Vera Sidika's post
Vera Sidika's post Vera Sidika's post Pulse Live Kenya

The socialite added that’s she will undergo another breast surgery once she is done having kids to ensure that her breasts remain rounder and fuller.

“In fact, after having more kids I’m going for another boob surgery. I need by boobs rounder and fuller once I’m done having kids,” she noted.

Vera and hubby Brown Mauzo welcomed their first child together on October 20, 2021. They named her Asia Brown.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia
Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia Pulse Live Kenya

2 Million Breast implants

In September 2020, Ms Sidika disclosed that the breast surgery that got her silicone implants fixed cost her a whooping Sh.2 million.

The bootylicious queen mentioned that she went for the boobs implants in the quest to make her body proportional, because she used to be thick with a flat chest.

“I wasn’t proportional…I used to be thick but not proportional so I just decided to be proportional and added mu Boobs and I at least don’t wear bras anymore…. It costed me $20000 (Sh.2 million). I got it done in Beverly Hills. They are actually good.... Because they don’t interfere with your breasts as you can still breastfeed. The Breast has like a ka-pocket that is empty, so they normally put the implant in that pocket, so it doesn’t interfere with anything in your breasts” shared Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Asked whether she has ever done surgery to increase the size of her butt, Ms Sidika defended herself saying she has been thick since her high school days.

A few years ago Vera Sidika shocked many when she went on national TV and revealed that she had spent Sh.50 Million on her skin lightening (not bleaching) procedure.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Watch Churchill get emotional after Terence and Milly's birthday gift

Watch Churchill get emotional after Terence and Milly's birthday gift

Boomplay and CAPASSO ink extended licensing partnership

Boomplay and CAPASSO ink extended licensing partnership

KTN's Jamal Gaddafi and wife welcome baby number 3 [photos]

KTN's Jamal Gaddafi and wife welcome baby number 3 [photos]

Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

Jacque Maribe lectures Eric Omondi about being a dad [Video]

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

10 beautiful photos of 'Shaniqwa' and Naomi when everything was still rosy & flowery

10 beautiful photos of 'Shaniqwa' and Naomi when everything was still rosy & flowery

Actor Daddie Marto & Wife reveal son's name & face for the first time [Photos]

Actor Daddie Marto & Wife reveal son's name & face for the first time [Photos]

Trending

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in photo which confirmed their relationship

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani

Azziad Nasenya goes international as she is pitted against world stars [Full List]

Mihlali Ndamase, the_odditty, Azziad Nasenya and Boity Thulo