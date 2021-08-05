Ms Erude’s demise was confirmed by her brother Laban Kirigano who said that the former KBC Presenter succumbed to cancer.

"Today August 4th, 2021 at 10:15PM we lost our rock, our foundation, our glue Gladys Erude after a long battle with cancer and a heart condition. She will be supremely missed.

More information will come on how to pay respect or offer donations. You are not in pain anymore mathee” reads a message from Sly Erude.

The late Gladys Erude worked at KBC for 25 years before retiring from the Media industry back in 2001 to venture into business.

In a 2017 interview, Erude mentioned that her business operated for a total of 8 years before she opted to travel to the United States of America where her four kids stay.

Veteran KBC Presenter Gladys Erude succumbs to Cancer Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Institute of Mass Communications

Gladys Erude completed her formative years in education, which included Lugulu girls High School and later trained at KU College as a teacher.

The late Erude later taught at Tigoi High School before ending up at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communications in Nairobi in 1975.

She worked at the Voice of Kenya (VOK) now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation for 2 years before retiring in 2001.

Since she retired, Gladys split her time between her farm home in Nandi, Kenya, and visits her children and grandchildren in the United States.

Gladys has left behind six sons, four in the United States and two in Kenya.

Radio Citizen host Fred Obachi Machoka took to social media to mourn Erude.