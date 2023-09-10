The sports category has moved to a new website.

End of an era: Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso passes away

Lynet Okumu

Kibwana Onguso was the producer behind popular TV shows including 'Tausi,' 'Kisulisuli,' 'Papa Shirandula' & 'Inspekta Mwala.'

The illustrious career of veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso has come to a close, leaving a significant void in the world of Kenyan television.

According to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Kibwana Onguso's son made the heartbreaking discovery of his unconscious father in their Lucky Summer home.

Despite immediate efforts to save his life, doctors declared Kibwana Onguso deceased at around 11 a.m. on August 9.

This somber moment marked the end of an era that will forever be remembered as an integral part of Kenyan television history.

Kibwana Onguso carved his name in the annals of Kenyan television history as the creative force behind beloved TV shows since the 1990s.

His remarkable contributions include iconic series such as 'Tausi,' 'Tahamaki,' 'Kisulisuli,' and 'Nyundo Utosini.'

In the early 2000s, he transitioned to Royal Media Services' Citizen TV, where he continued to make waves in the industry by producing hit shows like 'Papa Shirandula' and 'Inspekta Mwala.'

After his tenure at Citizen TV, Kibwana ventured into working with K24 and Maisha Magic before eventually establishing himself as an independent content producer.

Kibwana Onguso was not only known for his outstanding professionalism but also for his role as a mentor to many modern-day TV producers.

His impact on the industry extended far beyond his own productions as he guided and inspired the next generation of television creators.

Just two weeks prior to his passing, Kibwana Onguso attended the first-ever VOK/KBC broadcasting veterans reunion in Isinya.

At the event, those who interacted with him described him as the same lively and jovial individual, showing no signs of distress.

The news of his untimely demise sent shockwaves throughout the media industry, with numerous individuals he had mentored writing heartfelt tributes in his honor.

Kibwana Onguso's passing occurred on the same night as the tragic death of another media personality, Sean Cardovillis. Cardovillis was found lifeless outside his Westlands residence, discovered by a cleaner.

READ: Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

The Seychellois journalist had previously worked with the Nation Media Group before his return to the Capital Group-owned station where he began his career.

Lynet Okumu
