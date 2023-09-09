The sports category has moved to a new website.

Capital FM journalist Sean Cardovillis dies

Denis Mwangi

Long-time sports journalist Sean Cardovillis has passed away.

Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis. Photo credits: Arigi Obiero
The family revealed that Sean was found dead in his house in Westlands, Nairobi.

According to the police, the body was found at his staircase by a cleaner who had gone to clean the area leading to his house on the fourth floor of an apartment, police and witnesses said.

The passionate sports journalist was working for Capital FM after returning to the station earlier in this year in June.

In September, he was nominated for the Pulse Influencer Awards under the sports category.

President Ruto said he was saddened by the passing of "a brilliant and outstanding sports broadcaster".

"He was a cool, insightful and gifted journalist who played an integral role on our radio stations.

"We will miss his clear and concise voice, passion and upbeat personality. Our prayers are with his family and media fraternity at this painful time. Rest in Peace, Sean," Ruto said.

Sean Cardovillis' journey in the world of media began in 1997, when he assumed the position of sports editor at Capital FM.

He dedicated nine years to the station before departing in 2005, seeking new opportunities and experiences in his career.

Renowned sports journalist Sean Cardovillis at Capital FM
After bidding farewell to Capital FM, Cardovillis ventured into international waters, joining Paradise FM in Seychelles in 2006.

READ: I tricked my boss to earn Sh320K salary at Radio Africa - Maina Kageni

At Paradise FM, he showcased his multifaceted talents as a radio presenter and part of the production team.

In 2014, he joined Nation Media Group, where he assumed the crucial role of Head of Radio. While in NTV, he was also a sports journalist and anchor.

However, in 2020, due to a wave of journalist layoffs, he reluctantly bid farewell to the media house.

Undeterred by this setback, Sean Cardovillis continued to contribute to the world of sports journalism as a freelance professional.

His dedication and passion for reporting on various sporting events were evident through his engaging interviews with athletes and coaches, as well as his insightful analysis and commentary.

Sean Cardovillis with golfer Aditi Ashok
However, a sudden health scare temporarily interrupted Cardovillis's illustrious career.

In February 2022, he was unexpectedly hospitalized due to a severe pneumonia attack.

In a heartwarming display of support, fellow Kenyans rallied behind him, raising over Sh1 million through the Mchanga fund to alleviate his medical expenses.

Capital FM journalist Sean Cardovillis dies

