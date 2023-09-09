Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

His online footprints leave no doubt that the accomplished journalist was passionate about sports journalism, an area that he has featured in prominently over the years.

22 hours before he was reported dead, the journalist shared three tweets and a post on Facebook, all related to his practice as a sports journalist.

At 1:15 pm on Friday, Cardovillis shared a poster of a three hour show he was to host today, Saturday September 9.

Triple world record holder Faith Kipyegon was set to be hosted by Cardovillis in the show.

Capital FM issued a statement noting that the Faith Kipyegon interview had been recorded earlier and was to be aired today.

The journalist also took to Facebook, sharing details of a show he was set to host today, covering various developments on sports in the country.

"We catch up with multiple Kenya National Rally Champion and Safari Rally winner Baldev Chager to find out what he's been up to since he took a break from the sport at the end of 2021. Chager has a message for the new KMSF Chairman Maina Muturi about getting the entries back in the local rally championship.

"And, we speak to Jose Sardinha - who created a little bit of history by entering four different motorsports disciplines in four consecutive weeks across Kenya," Cardovillis stated.

The veteran journalist was following the 2023 WRC Acropolis Rally in Greece closely, with a number of his last posts related to the same.

Cardovillis tweeted on the rally at 12:52 pm on Friday, sharing a video taken at the event with drivers maneuvering a challenging stretch of the race.

"This ditch caught out many drivers, including World Champion Kalle Rovanperä," he wrote.

He would provide a subsequent update on the event at 1:50 writing: “UPDATE: SS4 was cancelled for safety reasons due to spectators being found in “NO GO AREAS”.

That would turn out to be his last tweet as about 22 hours later, news of his death was broken to the world with many mourning his demise.