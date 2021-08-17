Victoria Rubadiri and Yvonne Okwara clash with KOT over recent murders

The debate was started by a number of tweeps who falsely accused Kenyan media of not highlighting the plight of the Kianjokoma brothers and the 4 young men who were murdered in Kitengela.

Despite daily coverage of up to date developments on the quest for justice following the extrajudicial murders, Kenyans on Twitter demanded more from media houses and media personalities.

One of the tweeps Mwabili Mwagodi challenged Rubadiri and Okwara after the media personalities shared information about the Afghanistan crisis and other global disasters that had hit the headlines this year.

“Ladies, Vicky Rubadiri and Yvonne Okwara don't you think you forgot about #JusticeForKianjokomaBrothers closer to home? Wildfires, earthquakes, delta variant, Taliban take over, Nyarigongo etc are not anywhere near Kenya's problems,” he said.

In response, Rubadiri shared a featured story that she had done about murders that had gone unsolved but Mwagodi was not convinced.

“I hear you, but I have an interest in local matters as much as I do international, as any journalist should. Highlighting one matter doesn’t deny the existence of another,” the Sunday Live anchor explained.

On her part, Okwara also shared a piece she had done about her take on victims of police brutality, adding “I've been talking about this since last year. But anyway”.

Sensing that the argument would slowly degenerate into an online shouting match, she concluded by posting “My timeline, my thoughts”.

Kianjokoma brothers’ death

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has revealed that six police officers were involved in the deaths of the Kianjokoma brothers.

In a report published on Monday August 16, IPOA recommended capital offence charges against the six.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji also directed Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to arrest the officers and produced them to court.

“I am shortly directing the IG to immediately arrest and arraign in court, in Nairobi, all officers involved pending investigations by the IPOA to avoid any interference with evidence and or intimidation of witnesses,” Haji said in a statement.

Kitengela 4 murder

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have finally arrested the main suspect behind last week’s grisly blood-curdling murder of four men in Kitengela.

In a Twitter Thread, DCI said that Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town last evening. Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime.