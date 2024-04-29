Victoria Rubadiri's Biography: Education, parents, career & what she seeks in a partner

With a distinct voice, impeccable English, and a keen sense of fashion, she has become one of the most sought-after journalists in the region, keeping audiences engaged and informed.

Victoria Rubadiri's early life & education

Born in January 1987, Victoria Rubadiri hails from a diverse background. Her mother is of Kalenjin and Maasai descent, while her father is Malawian.

With grandparents tracing their roots to various ethnicities including Kikuyu, Maasai, Seychellois, Kalenjin, and Scotland, Victoria's heritage is rich and varied.

Her unique name was bestowed upon her by her grandfather, who chose it after being liberated from slavery in Oman. Victoria has a sister named Mabel Rubadiri.

Victoria's educational journey took her from Nairobi Pentecostal Academy to Rusinga School before her family relocated to New Jersey, United States when she was just 10 years old.

There, she attended Atlantic City High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2009.

Victoria Rubadiri's media career

Even before graduating, Victoria embarked on her media career, interning at WMGM – NBC 40 TV as an Assignment Desk Editor in 2007.

She then proceeded to work as a personal assistant at the Angela Crockett Company in Brooklyn, New York, in 2008.

Upon returning to Kenya in 2010, Victoria pursued her passion for journalism, landing a role as a business reporter and news presenter at Capital FM.

Her talent and dedication quickly earned her recognition, and she eventually transitioned to NTV in 2013, where she served as a news anchor, reporter, and script editor for over five years.

During her time at NTV, Victoria co-anchored the Prime Time Weekend Edition alongside esteemed journalists like Larry Madowo and Mark Maasai.

In May 2018, she made a significant move to Citizen TV, where she worked as a senior news anchor, co-anchoring Sunday Live with Jeff Koinange and leading the Citizen Weekend primetime news bulletin on Saturdays.

Victoria Rubadiri's notable achievements

In 2020, Victoria Rubadiri's exceptional talent was recognized internationally when she won the prestigious BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

This accolade afforded her a three-month leave from Citizen TV, during which she traveled to BBC London for work and further professional development.

In April 2024, Victoria bid farewell to Citizen TV as she embarked on a new chapter. Reports suggest that the mother of one is moving to CNN, marking another milestone in her illustrious career.

Victoria Rubadiri's private life: Relationships & daughter

While Victoria Rubadiri is renowned for her journalistic prowess, she maintains a private personal life. She became a mother at the age of 18, balancing motherhood with her pursuit of higher education.

Her daughter, Neema joined University in August 2023. Other than her daughter, Victoria Rubadiri has maintained a discreet stance regarding her private life. She has never confirmed publicly whether she's dating, engaged, or married.

While speculation circulated about a possible low-key wedding ceremony with Larry Madowo in 2019, Victoria did not address the rumour directly.

Instead, she provided insight into her ideal partner during a past interview on The Kiss Capades Podcast. Victoria emphasised the importance of finding someone who shares her ambitious vision and aligns with her goals.

Rubadiri expressed her desire for a relationship where both individuals unite as one entity to achieve greater goals together.

She also revealed her desire to have a happy healthy family set up.

Victoria's impact & future endeavors

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Victoria Rubadiri is passionate about using her platform to effect positive change.

