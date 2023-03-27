ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: Zari’s son Prince Nillan tries rapping

Mzee Asingwire

Prince Nillan, the son of socialite Zarinah Hassan and singer Diamond Platinumz, made some netizens believe he has a chance at rapping.

Zari and Nilan
Zari and Nilan

Nilan dropped some bars as his mother, Hassan, who also goes by Zari, cheered him on.

Recommended articles

Nilan, who will be making seven this year, is Zari's only son with Platinumz.

If Nilan decides to nurture his talent, he stands a chance at winning because his father, Platinumz, owns one of the biggest record labels in the region.

The WCB Wasafi Record Label has nutured top talent in East Africa, including Harmonize, who was there from 2015 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that period, he dropped songs like Aiyola, Matatizo, Nishachoka, Bado, Happy Birthday, Niambie, Shulala, Sina, Atarudi, Paranawe; and Kainama, on which he collaborated with Platnumz himself and Burna Boy.

Rayvanny joined in 2016 and left in 2022 after releasing songs like Give You All, Sugu, Natafuta Kiki, Siri, Zezeta, Kwetu, Mbeleko, Chuma Ulete, Unaibiwa and Makulusa.

Zuchu, whom he has also dated, joined in 2020 and she has since released jams like Hakuna Kulala, Nisamehe, Kwaru, Wana, Raha, Ashua, Mauzauza, cheche, litawachoma, sukari.

Other musicians under the label are Queen Darleen, Lava Lava and Mbosso.

Zari and her kids have amassed a huge following on social media because they are always dropping entertaining content.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, there is a video of Zari dancing with her only daughter, Latifah Dangote, aka Tiffah to Cough, the song by Nigerian crooner Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel.

The video generated lots of views and attracted lots of comments.

A TikToker, who goes by Shantel Montel, said: "I can't [sic] imagine [how] many years u [sic] have waited to hve [sic] a daughter best friend but the happiness is all over ur [sic] face."

Ryna Marvin Da Gagamel observed: "She's a mother and a half. I love the way she raised her children."

Tiffah is Zari’s first born with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairofey opens up on life after nasty break-up with Russia-based ex-husband

Nairofey opens up on life after nasty break-up with Russia-based ex-husband

US Vice President recognises Bien, Zuchu, Ali Kiba as top African artists

US Vice President recognises Bien, Zuchu, Ali Kiba as top African artists

Akothee cautions fiancé on things she won't compromise after wedding

Akothee cautions fiancé on things she won't compromise after wedding

TikToker Ajib Gathoni addresses break up with Josh Wonder

TikToker Ajib Gathoni addresses break up with Josh Wonder

MP Peter Salasya snubs Manzi wa Kibera at Azimio protests [Video]

MP Peter Salasya snubs Manzi wa Kibera at Azimio protests [Video]

10 Davido songs that capture his evolution (2011 - 2022)

10 Davido songs that capture his evolution (2011 - 2022)

King of Ohangla Prince Indah acquires multi-million Mercedes Benz in Cash [Photo]

King of Ohangla Prince Indah acquires multi-million Mercedes Benz in Cash [Photo]

TV47 boss quits after 4 years, reveals next move

TV47 boss quits after 4 years, reveals next move

Exray Taniua & video vixen girlfriend welcome first child

Exray Taniua & video vixen girlfriend welcome first child

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce