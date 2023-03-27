Video: Zari’s son Prince Nillan tries rapping

Nilan, who will be making seven this year, is Zari's only son with Platinumz.

If Nilan decides to nurture his talent, he stands a chance at winning because his father, Platinumz, owns one of the biggest record labels in the region.

The WCB Wasafi Record Label has nutured top talent in East Africa, including Harmonize, who was there from 2015 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

During that period, he dropped songs like Aiyola, Matatizo, Nishachoka, Bado, Happy Birthday, Niambie, Shulala, Sina, Atarudi, Paranawe; and Kainama, on which he collaborated with Platnumz himself and Burna Boy.

Rayvanny joined in 2016 and left in 2022 after releasing songs like Give You All, Sugu, Natafuta Kiki, Siri, Zezeta, Kwetu, Mbeleko, Chuma Ulete, Unaibiwa and Makulusa.

Zuchu, whom he has also dated, joined in 2020 and she has since released jams like Hakuna Kulala, Nisamehe, Kwaru, Wana, Raha, Ashua, Mauzauza, cheche, litawachoma, sukari.

Other musicians under the label are Queen Darleen, Lava Lava and Mbosso.

Zari and her kids have amassed a huge following on social media because they are always dropping entertaining content.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, there is a video of Zari dancing with her only daughter, Latifah Dangote, aka Tiffah to Cough, the song by Nigerian crooner Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel.

The video generated lots of views and attracted lots of comments.

A TikToker, who goes by Shantel Montel, said: "I can't [sic] imagine [how] many years u [sic] have waited to hve [sic] a daughter best friend but the happiness is all over ur [sic] face."

Ryna Marvin Da Gagamel observed: "She's a mother and a half. I love the way she raised her children."

Tiffah is Zari’s first born with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

ADVERTISEMENT