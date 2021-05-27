June Ruto weds in exquisite invite only ceremony [Photos &Videos]

The video shows guests seated on white wooden chairs along the aisle which June graced accompanied by her parents.

The bride wore an off white column and sheath wedding dress, while DP Ruto rocked a black suit with a white shirt and black bowtie and his wife Rachel donned a pink dress.

The aisle is made of mirrored material which combines with the outdoor sunshine to create a classy aesthetic spectacle.

Running along the mirrored aisle is an array of roses the color of blush mixed with white ones which form an rectangular arch at the spot where the two love birds will be exchanging their vows.

White roses are generally associated with marriage and spirituality and are symbolic of "a heart unacquainted with love while pink roses represent grace and elegance.

According to flower experts, pink roses are often given as a token of admiration and appreciation.

Some of the guests were dressed in pink outfits which suggests that they may have been tipped on the event’s theme and decor.

Smooth Jazz music can be heard playing in the background setting the aura of sweet, sophisticated romance.

There’s something about the twinkle of the keys, or the haunting horns and shuffling percussion that stirs a nostalgia that is undeniable.

According to insiders at the event, President Uhuru Kenyatta was invited to the show and his attendance will be a show of honour to his deputy president.

Traditional ceremony

June Ruto and her fiance completed the traditional ceremonies required for them to hold a grand wedding.

