Some couples make you feel like falling in love and starting your own family, but then again you remember marriage is not a game of trials but a lifetime commitment.

Musicians David Mathenge alias Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi continue to serve couple goals and on Monday, Wahu excited a good number of her followers after penning down a lovely message to her hubby as they mark 23rd anniversary since they started dating.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Wahu shared a TBT photo with her husband, revealing that they dated for close to 8 years before getting married.

“Yoooooow!!!imagine it's been 23years since we started dating! Our dating anniversary is on the 26th of Dec, but this year we both sahaud it! 😅😅 (Sema kuzeeka! ) tulikua shagz and on that day my sis in law and I took a 20km walk (hello @eveal_health_and_fitness 😎😎) while monski and the rest of the family played games at mathés. It hit us jana that the day just came and went like that 😅😅😅 also hit us that we dated for close to 8 years before we got married! I always thought it was 7 years! (My whole life is a lie!😂😂😂😂 )

Happy 23rd anniversary ma Bébé!! I'm looking forward to sharing a stage with you on the 31st of Dec at @prideinnparadisebeachresort, (make your bookings fam!!!) but more so, looking forward to continue to share the stage of life with you! ❣️❣️” shared Wahu.

In September, the love Birds, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by showering each other with lovely messages.

“September 10th 2005.... I got on a boat... Sailed across a lake 😝😝 and said "I do" to my campus sweetheart.

We've had our ups and downs, our fights and makeups, our happiness and sadness, our wins and our losses... And 15 years later..... You're still the one!! Happy 15th anniversary to us!!! Here's to forever! 🥂🥂. I'm excited about the future ! I love you always @namelesskenya & May God continue to bless our family” wrote Wahu.

Nameless added; “Yooo... Today it's 15 years since we said I DO (and 22 years since nilikuingisha box 😋)... you still THE ONE ! Happy anniversary babe! Cheers to us, cheers to our journey, cheers to the ups the downs , joys and sorrows, the wins and losses, yooo!! we definately grown 🤔😊! The journey continues💪🏾!! and I still got your back💯.”