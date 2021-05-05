Waihiga Mwaura’s message after winning Investigative Reporting award in AJEA 2021

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Waihiga said the award was a joint effort and went on to thank others who worked alongside him to ensure the expose dubbed the Mara Heist was a success, including his bosses at the Royal Media Services (RMS).

The news anchor also thanked his wife Joyce Omondi whom he referred to as his creative director for her support.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Honoured by this 2021 @mediacouncilk investigative award which is actually a joint effort. I salute the 4 brave #MaraHeist whistleblowers & at @citizentvkenya @kaikailinus @jamila.mohamed1 @nel_aruya & @asha_mwilu @debunk.media To my executive creative director @joyceomondi Thank You for the support😊God is good. #AJEA2021,” wrote Waihiga Mwaura.

Others who scooped awards during the AJEA 2021 were KTN New's Timothy Otieno who won the Journalist of the year award in the TV category while Mwilu won the Covid-19 reporting award alongside Nelson Aruya.