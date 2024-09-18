Is Wakaniaru’s 'I hate children' comment matter of opinion or a step too far?

Massage therapist Steve, popularly known as Wakaniaru on September 17, stirred controversy with a shocking statement during an interview on Obinna TV.

The interview, which initially focused on his career and personal journey, took an unexpected turn when Wakaniaru declared, he hates children.

This bold comment left many viewers stunned and has since ignited heated discussions online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakaniaru’s surprising statement

Wakaniaru has built a reputation for his candid and humorous takes on life, often winning over fans with his unapologetic personality.

Massage therapist Steve, popularly known as Wakaniaru Pulse Live Kenya

However, during the interview with comedian and content creator Obinna, the conversation shifted from light-hearted topics to a more controversial area when Obinna asked for Wakaniaru’s thoughts on family life and children.

In response, Wakaniaru casually stated, "I don’t like children. In fact, I hate them." The statement caused an awkward silence, with the host visibly taken aback and viewers left in disbelief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many were unsure if Wakaniaru was joking or making a serious declaration, but the boldness of the statement immediately sparked conversations online.

Wakaniaru faces backlash from netizens

Following the remarks, clips of Wakaniaru’s comment quickly spread across social media, leading to intense discussions. Some of his followers defended the statement as an offhand remark meant to provoke laughter, seeing it as part of his usual provocative humour.

However, many others expressed outrage, arguing that even if said in jest, such comments could be harmful.

Massage therapist Steve, popularly known as Wakaniaru Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics emphasised that children are highly valued in society and statements like these promote negative ideas about family and parenting.

For many, the idea of openly declaring hate for children went beyond acceptable public discourse. People voiced their concerns about the impact such statements could have, particularly in a culture where family is deeply cherished.

Massage therapist Wakaniaru addresses controversy

As the backlash grew, Wakaniaru addressed the controversy in a follow-up post on his social media platforms. Instead of issuing an apology, he stood by his original comments, further fuelling the debate.

In the video post, Wakaniaru said, “I still have the clothes that I wore on Obinna Show, because I want to speak without fear of contradiction. The same Steve who was on Obinna Show is the same Steve you see now. A few friends, my manager, my personal assistant, have asked me to apologise for saying I hate kids, but I won’t.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “I knew exactly what I was saying. I was sober, not intoxicated. That was the real me. I don’t just dislike kids, I hate them. Love and hate are opposites, and if you love kids, I hate them. You can’t force me to say otherwise.”

Massage therapist Steve, popularly known as Wakaniaru Pulse Live Kenya