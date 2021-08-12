We are dating- Nadia Mukami finally confirms relationship with Arrow Bwoy

The two made the confirmation on Wednesday, during a joint Insta-live, with Nadia affirming that they have been dating for a while now.

“Are we dating? Yes. I have been Arrow’s/Ali’s girlfriend for some time now. I have been dating. We have been together for a longer time that people can actually guess.

…when I met Arrow I was in a relationship, so when I started dating him I was in another relationship” said Nadia Mukami.

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

The Maombi hit maker went on to explain that she opted to go public with the relationship because she feels mature and ready for a serious affair.

“Why we came out is coz I feel sai niko more mature… right now naweza handle pressure yenye inakuja na hizo” noted Nadia Mukami.

Addressing people who still think the two are clout chasing in the name of dating, Nadia said; “Watu wengi wanafikiria ni kiki, they don’t believe at me and you are dating because hata in the comments unaweza ona wanasema mnatoa ngoma lini…Kani I will be with a guy kwa nyumba for a Song? I would Kiss a guy for a Song? Kama ni numbers sisi wote tuko na Numbers”

Arrow Bwoy interjected saying, “hiyo ni Ringtone tu anaweza fanya”.

The confirmation cone days after the two elicited some wild reactions after sharing photos Kissing while in Zanzibar.

“My hardworking, patient, pure hearted handsome man! Baba Safari Aka Kindu wakwa 🙈 @arrowbwoy 📸: @sevenscreative_hub” Wrote Nadia Mukami.

Taking to his page, Arrow Bwoy also shared the same photo with a caption that reads; “Toto Si Toto …

You are my smart, intelligent,boss lady! Mama Safari🙈 @nadia_mukami My Beautiful Thing”.