Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Such is the life of actors whose characters precede their real identities, a fate former Tahidi High actors have had to accept.

Only a few such as Abel Mutua, Philip Karanja and Makena Njeri have been able to shake off their Tahidi High characters and re-invent themselves.

Pulse Live Kenya

Back then at Tahidi High, they all used to shudder at the mention of their Principal Mr Tembo who is the subject of today’s article.

Much has been told about the lives of various actors who left the show, some who sank into depression while others found new ventures.

For Mr Tembo, the show remains his biggest revenue generator due to the fact that he was the school’s head for 11 years.

Though he was not one of the main characters, his role was very important and not many people knew he started out as the deputy before he was promoted.

The previous ‘office holder’ doubled up as a lecturer in one of the public universities and therefore was not available for the show when needed.

Before venturing into acting, Omari tried his hand in the Posta where he served as a clerk before moving to Kenya Railways then quit.

An opportunity came for him to travel to Uganda with a band and he did not hesitate. He flourished in Uganda where he became a trade unionist and got a family that lives there to date.

Other than Tahidi High, Omari has featured in many other movies including Sue na Johnnie which was created by his ‘students’ Abel and Philip Karanja.

Unlike many actors who left the show, Mr Tembo was able to use much of the money he made to uplift his family and is now paying off.

Omari now lives comfortably in a house gifted to him by his children, some who live in Sweden and Norway.