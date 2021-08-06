Why Comedian Eric Omondi is trending at Number 1 on Twitter [Screenshot]

Omondi who has been fighting for the removal of Mutua from the helm of KFCB, became an instant topic of discussion as Mutua fight off reports of being removed from office.

On July 17, while in Tanzania Omondi said that he will personally ensure that Mutua is not occupying the KFCB office by September this year.

“I am currently in Dar Es Salaam about to make HISTORY by filling up the NATIONAL STADIUM and making money while at it. I promise you by the time I land back in kenya I will ensure you are not occupying that office by September, juu you cannot call an entire industry MASKINI ambao hawajiwezi. Hawa ni Vijana ambao wanajituma ili wapate chakula. ENOUGH!!!” said Omondi in July.

Fast forward to July 5th, where Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr took to Twitter with claims that Mutua had been fired by CS Joe Mucheru.

“Ezekiel Mutua unlawfully removed by CS Mucheru as CEO after being lawfully appointed by the Board. Laws are mere suggestions for this administration” reads a tweet from Mutuala.

Mutua Fires Back

However, in a quick rejoinder, Mutua asked Kenyans to ignore the reports that he had been fired saying the claims were being spread by Malicious people.

“My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there's no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB” said Ezekiel Mutua in a tweet.

