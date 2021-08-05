Kenya Film Classification Boss Ezekiel Mutua has quashed reports that he has been fired as CEO of KFCB by CS Joe Mucheru.
Ezekiel Mutua breaks silence over claims of being fired from KFCB
Mutua clears the air
In a tweet, Mutua asked Kenyans to ignore claims doing rounds on social media that he had been removed from KFCB. He described the reports as malicious, stating that as far as he is concerned he is still the man at the helm of KFCB.
“My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there's no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB” said Ezekiel Mutua in a tweet.
Mutua’s statement come hours after Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr took to Twitter to announce that Mutua had been fired.
“Ezekiel Mutua unlawfully removed by CS Mucheru as CEO after being lawfully appointed by the Board. Laws are mere suggestions for this administration” reads a tweet from Mutuala.
Reactions on Mutua's Tweet
